Watch now: Fishing: Sheboygan's Seefeldt takes early lead in Salmon-A-Rama

It most likely will not last long, but Samuel Seefeldt is happy to be on top of the standings of Salmon-A-Rama.

The Sheboygan resident hauled in a 27.05-pound chinook salmon early Saturday morning and is the early overall leader in the annual Lake Michigan fishing contest.

Fishing about two miles offshore in 80 to 120 feet of water, Seefeldt hooked the fish at around 9 a.m. and fought it for about half an hour.

“He put up a fight,” Seefeldt said. “It ripped out 650 feet of line and (the line) did a little tangling.”

Seefeldt said it was a bit breezy with two- to three-foot waves, unlike in the Milwaukee and Racine areas, where waves were four to six feet and kept most anglers in port.

Seefeldt doesn’t expect to be in the lead too long.

“It’s not going to last all week,” he said.

Right behind Seefeldt is John Pollock of the Sturgeon Bay area, who caught a 26.86-pound chinook. In fact, the top 15 fish are from ports north of Port Washington (Sheboygan, Sturgeon Bay, Kewaunee) or on the Michigan side of the lake. In 16th place is Keith Hanson, who weighed in a 20.84-pound lake trout in Milwaukee.

SAR director Jim LaFortune said bigger fish should come in as the week goes on, but there will be plenty on the leaderboard in the weight range of the early leaders.

“I don’t think 27 pounds will be where we’re at (to win),” LaFortune said. “I would say overall, a lot more fish in 20- to 25-pound range are being caught."

TOO ROUGH TO FISH: LaFortune was right on the money when he said it would be rough on the lake in areas south of Milwaukee.

“It was not favorable conditions for anybody,” LaFortune said. “It was exactly what talked about early in the week, with strong northeast winds. Overall, pretty much from here to Port Washington is rough.

“Guys were just not getting on the lake today. The couple guys who did go out were able get some fish, but nothing of any size. A lot of guys were getting sick today.”

The Super Sweepstakes, an annual contest on the first day of Salmon-A-Rama, was cancelled because of the choppy conditions.

OTHER DIVISIONS: The onshore grand prize leader is Casey Zeik of Round Lake Park, Ill., who weighed in a 14.22-pound rainbow trout in Saugatuck, Michigan.

The youth leader is Devon Nygren from the Sturgeon Bay area, who weighed in a 23.74-pound chinook at Sturgeon Bay.

RESULTS ONLINE: All Salmon-A-Rama results can be accessed online at standings.salmon-a-rama.com. Results are updated regularly as fish are weighed in.

Weigh-in times for all official SAR ports are online at www.salmon-a-rama.com/tickets