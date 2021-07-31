Watch Now: Carthage sophomore Hundley wins 10-mile race at revived Lighthouse Run

Hundley led a loaded Firebirds team that also featured Micah Anderson (third in 56:11.48), Peyton Heiser (fourth in 57:46.09), Joey Boreczky (fifth in 1:58.79) and Christopher Davis (seventh in 59:52.66).

We jumped to the lead right away and then we kind of just had it the entire time,” Hundley said. “There were a couple of guys who would come and go. They would come by and we would talk to them a little. When I officially took the lead, it was mile seven, Micah slowed down and I picked it up right at the right time.”

The top Racine finisher in the men’s 10-mile race was Eric Zengler, who was sixth (58:13.65). Jason Meekma was eighth (1:00.02.50).

In Lozier’s case, she questioned what she had left her tank after driving to Racine from Evanston, Ill., where his sister is attending graduate school at Northwestern.

Lozier would have been pleased by running some eight-minute miles. What she didn’t expect was running a time of 1:09.26.28 and holding off LaNea Bartel of Kewaunee by less than six seconds in what was the closest race of the day.

But she sure had impressive credentials. She ran the first leg of a 4x800-meter relay at Shorewood at won the WIAA Division 2 championship in June. She also ran on the third-place 4x400 relay and placed eighth in the 1,600 run.