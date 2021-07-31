Watch Now: Carthage junior Hundley wins 10-mile race at revived Lighthouse Run

CALEDONIA — There was a feeling of renewal Saturday morning when the first proper Lighthouse Run was held since 2019 on a new course.
That theme of a new Lighthouse Run Era was underscored with the four champions who were crowned.
Only Johnny Binzak, the four-mile men’s champion, has actually competed in the Lighthouse Run as an open competition prior to Saturday. And Binzak had not so since 2010, the year he graduated from Horlick School.
Craig Hundley, the 10-mile men’s champion, decided to compete only when his Carthage College teammates made the decision to give it a try.
On the women’s side, Bella Lozier was stifling yawns when she arrived at Olympia Brown Elementary School early Saturday morning from Chicago, where she had been visiting her sister. And then she went out and won the women’s 10-mile championship.
The story with four-mile women’s champion Mikayla Fox was this: She came up with the idea of simply working up a sweat. Little did she realize she would taking back a champion’s medal to Milwaukee.
That was the story for the four champions, who mastered the new course after the COVID-19 pandemic has relegated the event to a virtual race last year.
The 6-foot-3 Hundley, a native of Grayslake, Ill., who is entering his sophomore year at Carthage, handled a strong push from Jarrod Schwichtenberg of Waukesha. Hundley covered the course in 55 minutes, 27.26 seconds to defeat Schwichtenberg by 15 seconds.
“I’m happy,” said Hundley, who was third in the 1,500 meters at the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin track meet in May. “We came in just wanting to win as a team, but as things went on, I felt great and just took over. It feels pretty cool winning it.”
Hundley led a loaded Firebirds team that also featured Micah Anderson (third in 56:11.48), Peyton Heiser (fourth in 57:46.09), Joey Boreczky (fifth in 1:58.79) and Christopher Davis (seventh in 59:52.66).
We jumped to the lead right away and then we kind of just had it the entire time,” Hundley said. “There were a couple of guys who would come and go. They would come by and we would talk to them a little. When I officially took the lead, it was mile seven, Micah slowed down and I picked it up right at the right time.”
The top Racine finisher in the men’s 10-mile race was Eric Zengler, who was sixth (58:13.65). Jason Meekma was eighth (1:00.02.50).
In Lozier’s case, she questioned what she had left her tank after driving to Racine from Evanston, Ill., where his sister is attending graduate school at Northwestern.
Lozier would have been pleased by running some eight-minute miles. What she didn’t expect was running a time of 1:09.26.28 and holding off LaNea Bartel of Kewaunee by less than six seconds in what was the closest race of the day.
But she sure had impressive credentials. She ran the first leg of a 4x800-meter relay at Shorewood at won the WIAA Division 2 championship in June. She also ran on the third-place 4x400 relay and placed eighth in the 1,600 run.
“I was running just for fun,” Lozier said. “I was planning to run like eight-minute miles and then maybe go a little faster each mile after five miles. But the people I was running with started at seven-minute (paces) and we were like, ‘OK, let’s just keep doing this.’
“People who were cheering on the side were like, ‘Oh, yeah! Girl power!’ I was definitely the first woman that anyone had seen.”
Binzak, who is an independent software development consultant in Chicago, has some impressive credentials his own. He finished fifth in the 3,200 in the Division 1 Meet as a high school senior and went on to run one year at the University of Wisconsin.
But this marked the first time he returned to the Lighthouse Run since then and he made it count. With a time of 19:47.69, he defeated runner-up Jordan Janusiak of South Milwaukee by 71 seconds.
“I’ve been trying to get some faster races in,” the 29-year-old Binzak said. “I took a break from training and, this year, I was focused on shorter, faster races. Obviously knowing the Lighthouse run from the past, I knew it would be a great race. So I planned to run this and give a great effort.
“It was a new course, but it really wasn’t new to me because I great up in this area. Being familiar with this area, I knew it would be a great opportunity to run fast. I don’t know how to quantify it, but it definitely helps calm the nerves being familiar with it. I just ran over here from my parents’ house as a warmup.”
The 23-year-old Fox, who attends graduate school at UW-Milwaukee for athletic training and also competes in track and cross country there, had a feeling things would work out well for her.
“I knew I was probably going to be up near the front, so I just went out with a couple of the guys and tried to maintain that spot for as long as I could while not racing 100% all out,” she said. “I was just having fun out there.
“My boyfriend and I just did it as a fun way to get back into racing before cross country starts.”
Fox finished fourth overall in the race with a time of 24:59.49.