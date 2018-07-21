Twenty-five years ago this month, two people who are sometimes referred to as “The First Couple of Wisconsin Volleyball” prepared to exchange wedding vows.
Lake Michigan water was lapping up on the Pershing Park rocks maybe 100 feet away on that day at the height of summer. The Slammin-A-Rama grass volleyball tournament was in full swing. And surrounding players were shouting “In!” and “Out!” as the soon-to-be Terry and Nancy Paulson exchanged vows at the 50-yard line of what was then a football field at Pershing Park.
Later, the wedding party feasted on a banquet of brats and beer at the park. Some of the estimated 600-700 people were formally dressed and others were in shorts. Attire did not matter in the least.
This is exactly the environment the Paulsons wanted. Volleyball was their world and they couldn’t see any other scenario as appropriate for their special day.
“We just wanted to celebrate the game and have fun,” Paulson said.
The wedding date — July 10, 1993 — was approximately the halfway point of Terry Paulson’s half century service to volleyball in Wisconsin. Twenty-five years later, the 70-year-old Paulson, a 1966 graduate of St. Catherine’s High School, is stepping down as Tournament Director of the Badger Region, which he helped form in 1994, and focusing on enjoying the good life.
While he is still plans to contribute to the sport in his own way, it could be submitted that volleyball in this state will never be the same without his enormous presence.
“What’s impressed me is Terry’s discipline, drive and determination to make the region better and their events better,” said Brad Preston, Director of Volleyball for the Sportsengine website. “Terry wants every participant to have a memorable experience on and off the court, which was so noticeable throughout his career. My interactions with Terry were always first class.”
Julie Voeck, Badger Regional Volleyball Coordinator, credits Paulson with taking Badger Region to an elite level.
“As tournament director for the Badger Region, Terry developed a plan for the championships each year,” she said. “About 11 years ago when the championships grew large enough, we decided to move the event to the Milwaukee Convention Center. Previously, it been held over several weekends at multiple smaller sites.
“Terry managed the event very well and we were relieved at how he was able to make the financials work. Terry was a pioneer in taking Badger Region to the next level. I couldn’t be more proud.”
And to think it was a quirk of fate that led Paulson into a sport he would impact so significantly. As a senior at St. Catherine’s in May 1966, he won the mile championship in what was then called the Catholic State Tournament, but had little interest in volleyball.
That would soon change dramatically. Moving on to the University of Wisconsin Racine Center (now Gateway Technical Institute) Paulson signed up for a volleyball class taught by Dick Frecka — only because he had no choice. Frecka had a teaching style that connected with Paulson, who was all ears.
And a future giant in state volleyball was born.
“I enrolled in the volleyball class because it was a mandatory requirement for a P.E. (physical education) major,” Paulson said. “I met my best friend Gary Sorensen in the class. If it weren’t for the class and meeting Gary, I would have never gotten so involved with the sport that ended up being a large part of my life as a player, coach and tournament director.”
A search of Paulson in The Journal Times archives reveals numerous stories in which his name and volleyball are in the same sentence during the better part of the last half century.
As coach of the Case High School girls volleyball team, one of Paulson’s standout players was Sue Thompson, who would go on to great success herself when she took over the program. Paulson also coached at UW-Parkside and Carthage College and went on to form the Badger Region in 1994 with Nancy, his second wife.
They proved to be quite the team, working with USA Volleyball together as instructors, clinicians and tournament directors.
Their accomplishments include helping bring the USA Junior National Beach Championships to Bradford Beach in Milwaukee in 2012, 2013, 2014 and 2016. They also worked that tournament at Virginia Beach, Va., in 2015.
Prior to Terry’s marriage to Nancy, he served as assistant coach under Mike Hervert at the 1985 National Sports Festival in Baton Rouge, La. And on a local level, he was heavily involved in the formation of the Great Lakes Volleyball Club, where numerous future local standouts learned the sport.
But he was at his best with Nancy.
“Particular experiences that stand out in our mind are when our 18-year-old Great Lakes Volleyball teams earned fifth place in 1995 and then finished third place in 1998 at the USAV Junior Nationals,” Paulson said. “The 1998 team was the first non-California team to win the Southern California Junior National Qualifier that led up to the 1998 Junior National Championship.”
Through it all, Paulson as an encyclopedia of knowledge when it came to teaching the game. Nothing fell by the wayside with him as the sport evolved.
“(We taught) new and upcoming techniques and learning styles, staying up to date with what the Olympic/USAV coaching cadre were teaching and ensuring that we were keeping our coaches and players up to speed on those skills and tactics,” Paulson said. “For example, the move to a 5-1 offense with the setter playing through each rotation including the front-row positions and teaching them how to hide the setter during serve reception.”
Not too shabby for a pupil who was required to enroll in Dick Frecka’s volleyball class more than 50 years ago.
“He has been such an influence on the growth of volleyball in southeastern Wisconsin,” Voeck said.
