Vicky Opitz's Olympic chase delayed, but former Badgers rower stays dedicated

“I don’t see it necessarily as a detriment,” she said. “I think it was the absolute right decision to make. I think with more time and more training to tweak things and play around with things, I can only think it’s going to make us better.”

Since 2013, Opitz has trained with the national team in Princeton, New Jersey, an effort that requires participants to give most of their life to the sport, with little financial benefit.

Six hours of training per day doesn’t include recovery and physical therapy, all part of an exhausting regimen that doesn’t allow much time for outside interests.

Things have changed during the coronavirus quarantine, with athletes now on their own for training with bikes and body weight. Opitz doesn’t mind the monotony of it as long as she has a good playlist — pop from the 2000s on is her guilty pleasure — to accompany her.

At some point, the race to get in a seat for the Olympics will resume, and Opitz has a drive to be there after watching from the sidelines in 2016.

Injuries alter course

She was an alternate in the Rio Games as the women’s eight won gold. A stress reaction in a rib put her off course that season.