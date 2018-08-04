Subscribe for 17¢ / day

UW-Parkside Summer XC Classic

Saturday

Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course

Somers

5K Race

;Name;Hometown;Age;Time

1.;Milo Altanirano;Racine;18;17:53.3

2.;Armando Torres;Kenosha;23;18:16.4

3.;Brandon Knick;Kenosha;17;18:26.2

4.;Freddy Garcia;Kenosha;39;18:29.6

5.;Jacob Marker;Kenosha;16;19:02.7

6;Vincent Guardiola;Racine;17;19:09.4

7.;Joshua Kaestner;Racine;18;19:27.0

8.;Jacob Glinski;Kenosha;16;19:28.8

9.;Owen West;Pleasant Prairie;15;19:38.5

10.;Joshua Woller;Oconto;15;19:40.7

11.;Caleb Neill;Pleasant Prairie;17;19:42.0

12.;Vadim Racu;Highland Park, Ill.;30;19:53.6

13.;Michael Vranak;Racine;17;20:47.5

14.;Gwen Richardson;Elkhorn;15;20:51.9

15.;Jordan Wheeler;Kenosha;15;21:13.3

16.;Dylan Hartnek;Union Grove;15;21:17.1

17.;Delavyn Christman;Kenosha;17;21:19.5

18.;John Weiss;Oak Creek;49;21:21.9

19.;Marta Dzundza;Wheeling, Ill.;22;22:06.9

20.;Cameron Dederich;Racine;15;22:49.1

21.;Joseph Ekes;Racine;15;22:53.7

22.;Danny Torresin;Kenosha;13;22:54.3

23.;Samuel Andrekus;Oak Creek;28;22:54.4

24.;Robert Osborne;Racine;53;23:01.7

25.;Todd Brennan;Racine;44;24:03.8

26.;Van Shields;Racine;55;24:04.5

27.;Dan Slaviero;Kenosha;24;24:24.3

28.;Hannah Wroblewski;Pleasant Prairie;26;24:51.3

29.;Joe Skantz;Racine;15;25:19.6

30.;Pranav Bajaj;Racine;17;25:22.6

31.;Marielle Banco;Racine;17;25:24.8

32.;Dayna Alemy;Franklin, N.J.;13;25:45.2

33.;Michael Banco;Racine;55;25:46.0

34.;Anthony Mason;Kenosha;30;26:08.1

35.;Jordan Phillips;Mount Pleasant;15;26:08.2

36.;Julio Najarro;Lake Villa, Ill.;19;26:30.5

37.;Robert Bailey;Kenosha;55;26:36.6

38.;Doran Domash;Kenosha;18;26:40.4

39.;Meira Domash;Kenosha;15;26:40.6

40.;Abigail Lawler;Pleasant Prairie;15;27:39.8

41.;Sara Torresin;Kenosha;44;27:48.2

42.;Monica Bliss;Kenosha;41;27:48.3

43.;Amy Volkman;Brussels;50;28:48.4

44.;Christopher Ryshkus;Mount Pleasant;45;28:57.2

45.;Sara Simpson;Racine;45;29:11.5

46.;Anitha Ryshkus;Racine;10;29:20.6

47.;Simpson Alyssa;Mount Pleasant;10;30:14.3

48.;Lavi Barsan;Chicago Ill.;29;30:18.6

49.;Dantes Dan;Chicago Ill.;35;30:19.4

50.;Ben Stephen;Racine;14;30:50.1

51.;Ashton Ryshkus;Racine;11;31:02.4

52.;Victoria Buruiana;Arlington Heights, Ill.;34;31:27.6

53.;Paul Seggelink;Racine;45;31:41.6

54.;Victor Guardiola;Racine;M;32:18.1

55.;Martha Aslakson;Racine;56;34:07.5

56.;Cooper Simpson;Mount Pleasant;12;35:51.9

57.;Cole Richardson;Union Grove;13;37:18.5

58.;Elena Ladaru;Chicago, Ill.;26;37:29.5

59.;Maggie Selagea;Chicago, Ill.;47;40:29.0

60.;Emilia Lawler;Pleasant Prairie;9;49:44.7

61.;Kara Brennan;Racine;39;F;49:49.3

4K Race

;Name;Hometown;Age;Time

1.;Nolan Boerner;Mount Pleasant;13;17:51

2.;Zackery Meyer;Kenosha;13;18:22.5

3.;Chavez;Kenosha;9;18:30.5

4.;Ashley Coe;Lindenhurst, Ill.;13;19:27.9

5.;Charlie Coe;Lindenhurst, Ill.;47;19:28.5

6.;Cole Seggelink;Racine;13;20:31.1

7.;Brie Luchuntedvina;Racine;13;20:49.2

8.;Vadeline Paniagua Ortiz;Racine;16;24:36.4

9.;Evan Vallejos;Racine;11;24:51.5

10.;Parker Seggelink;Racine;10;25:32.0

11.;Joshua Morrow;Racine;10;26:16.6

12.;Marsiya Hyde;Racine;13;29:36.0

13.;Christian Shaw;Racine;11;M;30:09.7

14.;Mark Knudson;Mount Pleasant;9;30:33.2

15.;Nathaniel Vallejos;Racine;9;31:04.2

16.;Cody Taylor Ortiz;Racine;10;32:25.3

17.;Michael Zenke Jr.;Racine;9;34:52.0

18.;Maximillian Osborne-Wood;Racine;11;35:03.4

