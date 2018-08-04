UW-Parkside Summer XC Classic
Saturday
Wayne E. Dannehl National Cross Country Course
Somers
5K Race
;Name;Hometown;Age;Time
1.;Milo Altanirano;Racine;18;17:53.3
2.;Armando Torres;Kenosha;23;18:16.4
3.;Brandon Knick;Kenosha;17;18:26.2
4.;Freddy Garcia;Kenosha;39;18:29.6
5.;Jacob Marker;Kenosha;16;19:02.7
6;Vincent Guardiola;Racine;17;19:09.4
7.;Joshua Kaestner;Racine;18;19:27.0
8.;Jacob Glinski;Kenosha;16;19:28.8
9.;Owen West;Pleasant Prairie;15;19:38.5
10.;Joshua Woller;Oconto;15;19:40.7
11.;Caleb Neill;Pleasant Prairie;17;19:42.0
12.;Vadim Racu;Highland Park, Ill.;30;19:53.6
13.;Michael Vranak;Racine;17;20:47.5
14.;Gwen Richardson;Elkhorn;15;20:51.9
15.;Jordan Wheeler;Kenosha;15;21:13.3
16.;Dylan Hartnek;Union Grove;15;21:17.1
17.;Delavyn Christman;Kenosha;17;21:19.5
18.;John Weiss;Oak Creek;49;21:21.9
19.;Marta Dzundza;Wheeling, Ill.;22;22:06.9
20.;Cameron Dederich;Racine;15;22:49.1
21.;Joseph Ekes;Racine;15;22:53.7
22.;Danny Torresin;Kenosha;13;22:54.3
23.;Samuel Andrekus;Oak Creek;28;22:54.4
24.;Robert Osborne;Racine;53;23:01.7
25.;Todd Brennan;Racine;44;24:03.8
26.;Van Shields;Racine;55;24:04.5
27.;Dan Slaviero;Kenosha;24;24:24.3
28.;Hannah Wroblewski;Pleasant Prairie;26;24:51.3
29.;Joe Skantz;Racine;15;25:19.6
30.;Pranav Bajaj;Racine;17;25:22.6
31.;Marielle Banco;Racine;17;25:24.8
32.;Dayna Alemy;Franklin, N.J.;13;25:45.2
33.;Michael Banco;Racine;55;25:46.0
34.;Anthony Mason;Kenosha;30;26:08.1
35.;Jordan Phillips;Mount Pleasant;15;26:08.2
36.;Julio Najarro;Lake Villa, Ill.;19;26:30.5
37.;Robert Bailey;Kenosha;55;26:36.6
38.;Doran Domash;Kenosha;18;26:40.4
39.;Meira Domash;Kenosha;15;26:40.6
40.;Abigail Lawler;Pleasant Prairie;15;27:39.8
41.;Sara Torresin;Kenosha;44;27:48.2
42.;Monica Bliss;Kenosha;41;27:48.3
43.;Amy Volkman;Brussels;50;28:48.4
44.;Christopher Ryshkus;Mount Pleasant;45;28:57.2
45.;Sara Simpson;Racine;45;29:11.5
46.;Anitha Ryshkus;Racine;10;29:20.6
47.;Simpson Alyssa;Mount Pleasant;10;30:14.3
48.;Lavi Barsan;Chicago Ill.;29;30:18.6
49.;Dantes Dan;Chicago Ill.;35;30:19.4
50.;Ben Stephen;Racine;14;30:50.1
51.;Ashton Ryshkus;Racine;11;31:02.4
52.;Victoria Buruiana;Arlington Heights, Ill.;34;31:27.6
53.;Paul Seggelink;Racine;45;31:41.6
54.;Victor Guardiola;Racine;M;32:18.1
55.;Martha Aslakson;Racine;56;34:07.5
56.;Cooper Simpson;Mount Pleasant;12;35:51.9
57.;Cole Richardson;Union Grove;13;37:18.5
58.;Elena Ladaru;Chicago, Ill.;26;37:29.5
59.;Maggie Selagea;Chicago, Ill.;47;40:29.0
60.;Emilia Lawler;Pleasant Prairie;9;49:44.7
61.;Kara Brennan;Racine;39;F;49:49.3
4K Race
;Name;Hometown;Age;Time
1.;Nolan Boerner;Mount Pleasant;13;17:51
2.;Zackery Meyer;Kenosha;13;18:22.5
3.;Chavez;Kenosha;9;18:30.5
4.;Ashley Coe;Lindenhurst, Ill.;13;19:27.9
5.;Charlie Coe;Lindenhurst, Ill.;47;19:28.5
6.;Cole Seggelink;Racine;13;20:31.1
7.;Brie Luchuntedvina;Racine;13;20:49.2
8.;Vadeline Paniagua Ortiz;Racine;16;24:36.4
9.;Evan Vallejos;Racine;11;24:51.5
10.;Parker Seggelink;Racine;10;25:32.0
11.;Joshua Morrow;Racine;10;26:16.6
12.;Marsiya Hyde;Racine;13;29:36.0
13.;Christian Shaw;Racine;11;M;30:09.7
14.;Mark Knudson;Mount Pleasant;9;30:33.2
15.;Nathaniel Vallejos;Racine;9;31:04.2
16.;Cody Taylor Ortiz;Racine;10;32:25.3
17.;Michael Zenke Jr.;Racine;9;34:52.0
18.;Maximillian Osborne-Wood;Racine;11;35:03.4
