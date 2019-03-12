Parkside Athletics announced an agreement Tuesday that will allow the Rangers baseball team to play their home games at Historic Simmons Field, located in downtown Kenosha and the home of the Northwoods League affiliate Kenosha Kingfish.
Parkside has four home series on the schedule for the 2019 season, April 5-7 against Northwood, April 19-20 against Wayne State, April 24 against Lewis and May 3-5 against Davenport. By playing all home games at Simmons Field, game times and dates will be adjusted. Changes will be updated at ParksideRangers.com.
Simmons Field officially opened in 1920 and became the home of the Kingfish for the first time in the summer of 2014. Before the Kingfish started playing at Simmons Field, the city of Kenosha invested more than $1 million to help restore the historic ball park. The stadium features over 2,100 major league stadium seats and corporate hospitality areas, a party deck and a general admission lawn seating area.
