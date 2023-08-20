RACINE — Anton Graham could finally exhale after a wild 24 hours.

On Friday night, he coached his Case High School football team to a thrilling 26-20 season-opening victory over Westosha Central with the help of a last-second play. On Saturday morning, he was in Elkhorn to coach his Case youth football program for five hours.

After taking a two-hour nap, he pulled on his No. 43 jersey and went to work for the Racine Raiders. And on Saturday night, the 34-year-old defensive end helped his team defeat the Huntsville (Ala.) Rockets 41-10 in a Gridiron Developmental Football League quarterfinal before a crowd of 944 at Horlick Field.

"It was a busy 24 hours," Graham said. "We had a really close, wild win (Friday) night. Then I opened a a scrimmage for our youth in Elkhorn, so we were right back out there coaching from about 8 until 1 o'clock. I raced home to take a nap and then was right back out here for a playoff game."

The Raiders (13-0) next play the defending GDFL national champion Syracuse Strong at 6 p.m. next Saturday in Syracuse, N.Y. The undefeated and top-seeded Strong had to rally to defeat the Upstate (N.Y.) Predators 28-26 Saturday night in Syracuse.

Had the Predators, who had a 20-12 lead, held on to win, they would have traveled to Racine for the semifinal Saturday at Horlick Field.

Saturday's game was ended by the officials with 4:55 to play because of chippiness among players. One Huntsville player, who had been ejected, went back onto the field without his shirt to argue with the officials before being led back to the sideline.

After seeing his players attacked by members of the St. Paul Pioneers following a regular-season game July 22 in St. Paul, Raiders coach Wilbert Kennedy wasn't going to take any chances. He called a timeout when things got heated, conferred with the officials and then directed his players to go to the locker room.

There were 19 penalties called in the game. The Rockets were whistled eight times for 95 yards and the Raiders 11 times for 95 yards,

"The game was too chippy and the officials weren't comfortable with what was going on, Kennedy said.

Raiders wide receiver Joe Garcia, who caught seven passes for 110 yards and a touchdown, was asked about the emotion that was on the field most of this windy night.

"It's the playoffs, round two, and everybody wants to fight hard," said Garcia, the 2017 All-Racine County Player of the Year as a senior at Horlick. "But when you're losing, unfortunately, your feelings get in the way and they got a little chippy. They were sad they were losing."

The Rockets, who made the 660-mile bus trip to Racine Saturday, initially showed signs of giving the Raiders all they could handle. They intercepted a pass by Raiders quarterback Andre Locke Sr., 20 seconds into the game and ended up settling for a 36-yard field goal.

But then this night pretty much belonged to the Raiders.

Locke, a 33-year-old veteran who is in his first year with the Raiders, shook off two interceptions and a lost fumble to have a strong night. He completed 15 of 25 passes for 195 yards and four touchdowns to four receivers.

His scoring passes covered 14 yards to Dillon Flores in the first quarter, 16 to Garcia and 1 to Rico Flores in the second and 18 to Will Norwood in the third.

Making his night all the more special is that Locke adjusted without Jordan Payne, the Raiders' big-play receiver who Kennedy said was ill,

"He brings so much to the table," Graham said of Locke. "The thing I love about him is he doesn't show frustration. He doesn't allow anything to get to him. He's very level-headed, He's going to keep going, he's going to keep pushing ... he has that dog in him,

"At the end of the day, we know we can bank on him to go out and make a play when it needs to be made."

Here's how well things are going for the Raiders these days. With 14:52 to play, backup quarterback Mitchell Farr's pass was intercepted by Terry Tiller and returned for a touchdown as the Rockets pulled to within 28-10.

But Corey Dalton, showing a nice burst of speed, returned the ensuing kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown and the Raiders took a 34-10 lead. Tom Benko closed out the Raiders' scoring with 1-yard TD run with 7:47 to play.

Meanwhile, a Raiders defense that has allowed just three points in two playoff games and 61 points this season, controlled Huntsville throughout the game. One reason why was 29-year-old free safety Channing Schultz, a 2012 Case graduate who set up Locke's touchdown pass to Flores with an interception.

"I want to give a shout out to my D-Line — they're the reason I can make those great plays," Schultz said. "I'm able to jump stuff because our D-line is the best D-line in the league and I'm going to stand on that. They were the reason I was able to get a jump on that play and make another great pick."

Lineman Willie Clay had one sack for the Raiders. Defensive end Nick Jones and linebacker Aarion Ivy each also had a sack,

Making this night all the more complete is a Raiders running attack that has sometimes struggled this season. Losing Howard Triplett for the season with a suspension for his role in the fracas with St Paul didn't help matters,

But the Raiders pounded out 158 yards on 33 attempts Saturday night. Sean White led the way with 61 yards on 11 attempts, Tom Benko added 39 on six carries and Greg Kennedy (no relation to the coach) had 298 yards and six carries.

"I'm excited for the guys," Wilbert Kennedy said. "They worked so hard and they stuck with the program. They've been committed, they've respected the rules that have been set for them, so it's been a fun year.

"There's been a couple of negative things that have occurred this year, but those dark clouds aren't going to put any shadows on the season itself."

The Raiders were already planning their trip to Syracuse after the game for Saturday's conference championship (the national championship game will be played Sept. 2 in the Washington D.C. area). There will be plenty of complications, considering Graham and six of his Raiders teammates all coach at Case, which plays Brookfield East at 7 p.m. Friday in Brookfield.

Graham vows he will be in Syracuse 750 miles away less than 24 hours later. It's difficult to imagine many Raiders players missing this game,

"They're the best team in the league and they proved it again by making it that far," Schultz said of Syracuse. "But I feel we've got something special. We've really got something special.

"So we've got to beat the best and make our statement this week."