Nearly two decades after she stopped running competitively, FlaTria White (nee: Horne) is returning home to receive her ultimate honor.
The 1996 Park High School graduate, who lives in Homewood, Ala., was on her way to Madison on Saturday afternoon to be inducted into the Wisconsin Track Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
White, 41, was scheduled to be honored at the Marriott Madison West as part of the 30th annual WISTCA Clinic. More than 1,000 coaches from Wisconsin and surrounding states were expected to be in attendance.
"I'm greatly honored and appreciative of this great award," White said. "It means a lot. As you get older, you just don't remember all the things that you've done and the things that molded you to become an adult and the person you are.
"Just for somebody to remember those things from high school when you did achieve different things, it's just an honor. I'm just really proud for them to think highly enough of me to induct me into the hall of fame."
The sprinter became the first Racine County athlete to win two events twice at the WIAA Track & Field Championships. She won the 100- and 200-meter events at UW-La Crosse as a junior and senior. She also took third in the 400 and fourth in the 100 as a sophomore.
White was named the All-Racine County Athlete in the Year in girls track as a junior and senior at Park.
Narrowing her choice of colleges to Wisconsin and Marquette, White eventually chose MU and excelled for four years at the NCAA Division I level. Her greatest success came her freshman season, when she qualified for the U.S. Indoor Track and Field Championships in Atlanta and broke MU school records in the 55 and 200 in three consecutive weeks.
She also went on to win the Conference USA championship in the 200.
When asked for greatest thrill in track at Marquette, Horne said, "I would say my junior year when I qualified for the nationals indoor for track and I made it all the way to Atlanta. That was when I was running against Olympic stars like Gail Devers and Mary Jones.
"It was just an honor to be on the same playing field as Olympic stars."
White, who is married and has an 11-year-old son, Zaire, works as psychology technician for a federal correctional institute in Talladega, Ala. Her occupation is what feeds her competitive nature these days.
"It's just very challenging," she said. "I work at an all-male facility and you're dealing with people with life sentences and are there for assault, rape and murder. You name it.
"I get a challenge because I work in the psychology department and we have different groups that I help out with and teach. I'm basically trying to help men become better people, change their lives, teach them how to live with others, make better decisions and just control their anger.
"When you work with somebody who nobody has taken the time to work with, you can change their lives."
