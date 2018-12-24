With a football, Tony Romo is the fifth-rated passer in NFL history.
With a basketball, Romo was the career leading scorer for Burlington High School until 2017 — nearly 20 years after he graduated.
And with a golf club, he still handles himself pretty well when he finds the time to hit the links.
Romo reached back for some magic in July, when he rolled to a nine-shot victory in the 57th annual Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship. The tournament concluded July 8 at the Meadowbrook Country Club, Romo’s home course.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Romo’s championship was ranked No. 8. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
The 38-year-old Romo, who retired from the Dallas Cowboys after the 2016 season and has since been lauded as the No. 1 color analyst for CBS Sports, had a simple game plan going into the final day of the tournament: Even though he had a five-shot lead over defending champion Todd Schaap, Romo wanted to play as aggressively as possible.
The result? A dominating nine-shot victory.
He finished with a three-round total of 7-under-par 208, the second-lowest score and the second-largest margin of victory in tournament history. He also joined Jason Samuelian in 1993 and Bendt Bendtsen in 2008 as the only golfers in tournament history to shoot three sub-par rounds.
“I stayed aggressive,” Romo said afterward. “I took mostly conservative lines and aggressive swings and that’s the approach you take when you have a lead. When you’re hitting it as solid as I’ve been hitting it, you can trust it — commit to the swing and hit it.
“I was able to do that throughout the week. It was hard to do when you’re not hitting it where you’re aiming, but I was (doing that) all week).”
Romo’s confidence was evident throughout the tournament. He singled out as his highlight the 470-yard, par-5 eighth hole, which has a pond in front of the green and the pin cut on the far right of the green.
After hitting his tee shot about 300 yards down the middle, Romo hit a 9-iron from about 150 yards to 10 feet from the pin. He tapped in for a birdie after barely missing his eagle putt.
Former Case standout Ricky Kuiper, who finished in third place, made a few runs at Romo during the final round. Afterward, he summed up what a lot of golfers in the field were likely thinking.
“I saw Tony play some really good golf all week,” Kuiper said.
It was the second Tri-Course championship for Romo, who had only been able to sporadically appear at the tournament throughout his NFL career. His other title came in 2004, the year after he signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent after starring at Eastern Illinois University.
