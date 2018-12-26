At the age of only 25, Cotie Holbek has to wonder what else he can achieve with his bowling career.
In just 10 years of bowling, he has already rolled 37 800 series, the highest of which was 848. He has 74 300 games.
And on April 23, he won the Regular Singles Division of the United States Bowling Congress Open Championships in Syracuse, N.Y. Holbek, the daytime manager and pro shop manager at Towne & Country Lanes in Burlington, rolled games of 278, 278 and 246 for an 802 series.
Of the top 10 local sports stories of the year as selected by The Journal Times sports staff, Holbek's championship was ranked No. 6. The stories were chosen based on news value and impact on the community.
"It meant a lot just because of what it is," said Holbek, a 2011 Burlington High School graduate. "There's not a lot of people who can say they've actually done that.
"You only have one shot a year. You're able to go out and bowl nationals one time every year. So it's not like you can go out and decipher what the patterns are. You have one shot."
And Holbek certainly made the most of his. Leaving for Syracuse with friend David Kail of Twin Lakes last April 20, Holbek was ready for prime time — against some odds.
"We were out the night before and we got back pretty late and we had to get up at about 5 o'clock because our squad time was 7," Holbek said. "The guy I was rooming with was still sleeping and I yelled at him. I said, 'You need to get up or you're going to be walking to the bowling center!' "
After he checked in, Holbek was hearing "The Champion" by Carrie Underwood being played in the bowling center. And that's exactly he was by the end of that day.
"I started getting into the beat and started moving around," he said. "I said, 'Hey! It's time to bowl!' Let's go!' "
Toward the end of his doubles match that day, Holbek switched from a Brunswick Kingpin Max ball to a Radical Intel. That's what he continued to use during his entire singles match and what a difference it made.
"I want to say I had a 237 my last game of doubles," he said. "And then I hit 278, 278, 246 for my 802 in singles. When I started out with 278, 278, I thought, 'Holy cow! I have a chance to shoot 800!' "
Holbeck did just that on the biggest stage of his bowling career. No one was able to overtake his score during the remaining months of the tournament and Holbek learned July 8 that no one was able to overtake his 802 series.
He won $5,000 and took back to Burlington an Eagle Trophy, which he proudly has on display in the pro shop of the Towne & Country Lanes.
So what is left for Holbek, who didn't even start taking bowling seriously until he was 15 in 2008?
"Some people have asked me if I'm going to try out for the professional tour," he said. "As of right now, I don't foresee myself doing that. The one thing I want to do is shoot 900, but, obviously, all the stars have to align and you have to throw 36 good shots in order to have a shot at that.
"Do I think I can do that? Yes. Is it likely to happen? I would say probably not considering there's been like 36 in the whole lifetime of bowling."
As Holbek pursues that goal, he'll have the satisfaction of knowing he's already reached the pinnacle.
