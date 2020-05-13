Tom Oates: Sports can't return soon enough

Of course, health and safety concerns for all involved must be the highest priority in any return to action. But if officials from MLB — along with the NBA, NHL and NFL — can figure out how to play the games safely, they would be a welcome relief for the millions of fans who are bored and increasingly restless while quarantined at home.

The resumption of sports will come at a price, however. It appears likely games will be played without fans all summer and quite possibly during the fall. It won’t be sports as we know it, but at least there will be live action to watch on TV, which will make the owners and their network partners happier. Not happy, mind you, but happier because at least they’ll have a product to sell and some revenue coming in. And with a captive audience sitting at home, ratings will be high.

There is one thing for fans to keep in mind, however. They’ll have to accept the fact that everything that happens in the present will carry an asterisk into the future.

Even if MLB comes back and the NBA and NHL resume their seasons, nothing will be the same. It won’t be sports as we know it. There will be empty stadiums, neutral sites, shortened seasons, new divisional setups and altered playoff formats, all of which will cause purists to discount their authenticity.