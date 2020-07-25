Tennis: Youth champions crowned at On The Lake Classic

The youth division in the Racine on the Lake Tennis Tournament concluded Friday at the Meadowbrook Country Club with championship matches.
Nick Harron, who is from Kenosha, won the boys 19-and-under singles division with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Josh Hudson, who is from Union Grove.
In other boys singles championships:
• Layton Carls (St. Francis) defeated Gavin Powell 6-2, 7-5 in 16 and under.
• Shiv Sastry (Barrington, Ill.) defeated David Motorga 7-5, 6-4 in 14 and under.
• Chase Peirce (Libertyville, Ill.) defeated Samuel Santa Ines 6-1, 6-1 in 12 and under.
• Stranhinja Simic (Racine) defeated Roco Serpe in 10-and under.
In boys doubles competition:
• Aaron Antreasian (Racine) and Ethan Nguyen (Oak Creek) held on for a 7-6, 6-4 (6) victory over Ethan Woitach and Cole Reigel in the 19-and-under division.
In boys doubles:
• Enza Price (Kenosha) and Will Murawski (Kenosha) defeated Jon Orth and Sebastian Bernal 6-0, 6-3 in 14 and under.
In girls singles finals:
• Kate Smith, who is entering her senior season at St. Catherine's, defeated Camera Good 6-2, 6-0 in 18-and-under.
• Nicole Stef (Chicago) defeated Tristan Jantz 6-3 in 16 and under.
• Greta Andriusis (Racine) defeated Stella Lee 6-1, 6-1 in 12 and under.
In mixed doubles
Teddy Bustari (Lake Geneva) and Greta Andrisius (Racine) defeated Enzo Serpe and Ella Franke 6-0, 6-0 in 14-and-under.
The tournament's Bob Becker Award was given to Molly Cookman, who is entering her junior year at Prairie. Cookman defeated Ashley Adkisson in the second round of the girls 16-and-under division, which tournament director Todd Anderson called, "a phenomenal win."
"It's because of how much she's given back to the game," Anderson said.
