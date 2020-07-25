Tennis: Youth champions crowned at On The Lake Classic

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The youth division in the Racine on the Lake Tennis Tournament concluded Friday at the Meadowbrook Country Club with championship matches.

Nick Harron, who is from Kenosha, won the boys 19-and-under singles division with a 6-2, 6-1 victory over Josh Hudson, who is from Union Grove.

In other boys singles championships:

• Layton Carls (St. Francis) defeated Gavin Powell 6-2, 7-5 in 16 and under.

• Shiv Sastry (Barrington, Ill.) defeated David Motorga 7-5, 6-4 in 14 and under.

• Chase Peirce (Libertyville, Ill.) defeated Samuel Santa Ines 6-1, 6-1 in 12 and under.

• Stranhinja Simic (Racine) defeated Roco Serpe in 10-and under.

In boys doubles competition:

• Aaron Antreasian (Racine) and Ethan Nguyen (Oak Creek) held on for a 7-6, 6-4 (6) victory over Ethan Woitach and Cole Reigel in the 19-and-under division.

• Enza Price (Kenosha) and Will Murawski (Kenosha) defeated Jon Orth and Sebastian Bernal 6-0, 6-3 in 14 and under.

In girls singles finals: