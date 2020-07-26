Racine on the Lake Tennis: Graf wins first singles championship

On a day when the temperature reached 90 degrees by late morning, a number of area players came through with inspired performances in the Racine on the Lake Tennis Classic Sunday.
Evan Graf, a former standout at Case High School, was among them. Playing on a Meadowbrook County Club court that tournament director Todd Anderson said was in excess of 100 degrees, Graf overcame an early 5-2 deficit to defeat Modi Nehal 7-5, 6-3 in the Men's 4.5-Open Singles division.
It was the first singles championship in the tournament for Graf.
"He's been so close to winning this title for so many years," Todd Anderson said. "That he finally has one is a nice tribute to Evan. That was nice tennis (Sunday) morning."
In the backdraw championship of the Men's SinglesChampionship, Taylor Soddy defeated Kethan Baka 7-5 (7-5), 6-0.
Perhaps no tennis player competing Sunday was more impressive than Patrick Anderson, Todd's son. The 2016 St. Catherine's graduate prevailed in two grueling matches on this sweltering day.
Patrick joined his sister, Rachel, a 2018 St. Catherine's graduate, to win the Mixed Doubles championship. They defeated Kelsey Bowen and Robert Spelvuda 4-6, 6-4, 10-6.
And in perhaps the most impressive match of the day, Patrick joined John-Michael McTernan to outlast brothers Aaron and Andre Antreassian 7-6 (5), 6-7 (4), 10-4 in the Men's Open Doubles division. The Antreassian brothers are both former Horlick standouts.
"Some people had to play two or three matches a day in this stuff," Todd Anderson said. "Patrick had to play a mixed doubles final with his sister — he played a three-setter there — and then turned around and played a three-setter in a doubles final to the Antreassian boys.
"He was a real trooper playing almost six hours of tennis in the two matches. And he basically had to play back to back. So for them to come out on top really showed a lot of guts.
"I think this is Patrick's eighth mixed doubles title and his third doubles title in the Racine On The Lake tournament."
In the consolation championship of the Men's Open Doubles, Graf and Mike Johnson defeated Spelvuda and Joe Switalski 6-1, 6-0.
Here are the results of other matches Sunday during the final day of the tournament:
• Kevin Derrick defeated defending champion Brian Kortendick 6-0, 6-2 in the Men's3.5-4.0 singles championship. In the backdraw championship, Steven Schnur defeated Switalski 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.
• In the Women's Singles Championship, Bowen defeated Coryann Carls 6-1, 6-1. Bowen, a Racine native, is a former Carthage College standout.
• In the Men's 7.0-7.5 Doubles Championship, Steve Stone and Paul Wellens defeated Bruce Triplett and Malcolm Hatfield 6-3, 6-2. In the backdraw finals, Paul Hugasian and Braxton Boerner defeated Schnur and Gary Miller Jr., 6-0, 6-3.
• Taej Desia defeated Zach Klinkhammer 6-1, 6-1 in the Men's 3.0 Singles Championship. In the backdraw finals, Mauricio Gardino defeated Siatej Avula 6-1, 6-3.
• Longtime Park track and cross country coach Glenn Schultz and his daughter, Claire, won by an injury default over Mitsy and Matt Serpe.
