Racine on the Lake Tennis: Graf wins first singles championship TUES

"Some people had to play two or three matches a day in this stuff," Todd Anderson said. "Patrick had to play a mixed doubles final with his sister — he played a three-setter there — and then turned around and played a three-setter in a doubles final to the Antreassian boys.

"He was a real trooper playing almost six hours of tennis in the two matches. And he basically had to play back to back. So for them to come out on top really showed a lot of guts.

"I think this is Patrick's eighth mixed doubles title and his third doubles title in the Racine On The Lake tournament."

In the consolation championship of the Men's Open Doubles, Graf and Mike Johnson defeated Spelvuda and Joe Switalski 6-1, 6-0.

Here are the results of other matches Sunday during the final day of the tournament:

• Kevin Derrick defeated defending champion Brian Kortendick 6-0, 6-2 in the Men's3.5-4.0 singles championship. In the backdraw championship, Steven Schnur defeated Switalski 6-4, 1-6, 10-8.

• In the Women's Singles Championship, Bowen defeated Coryann Carls 6-1, 6-1. Bowen, a Racine native, is a former Carthage College standout.