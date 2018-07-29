A new singles champion was crowned at the Racine on the Lake Tennis Classic Sunday afternoon at the Meadowbrook Country Club.
Noah Guilermo, a doubles player for WIAA Division 1 champion Milwaukee Marquette High School last spring, defeated Patrick Anderson 6-3, 6-4 in the men’s open division singles championship. Anderson, a former standout at St. Catherine’s, is entering his junior year at Quincy College in Illinois.
“They were two hard-hitters who played a lot of all-court tennis,” said tournament director Todd Anderson, who is Patrick’s father. “It was fun watching them serve and volley and then having them come up and put away balls. It was like watching a clinic.
“There were a lot of deuces that went back and forth and Noah happened to come out on the positive end of it. He deserved to win.”
Perhaps the most compelling match of the day was at men’s open doubles. Andre Antreassian and Austin Sternbach persevered to defeat Mark Pelton and Tom Stepanek 6-0, 5-7, 10-8.
“It was a match the started out looking kind of one-sided,” Anderson said. “Andre and Austin just came out on fire and Tom and Mark didn’t know what hit them.
“Once they started taking a couple more balls and making the points last a little longer, they got into it and turned it around. The tiebreaker went back and forth with a lot of lead changes and Austin and Andre stepped up with some big shots at big times.
“It was a clinic to watch as far as good doubles play.”
Here are other results from the final day of the tournament:
MEN’S 3.5-4.0 SINGLES: Pranav Bajaj defeated Al Keopanya 7-6 (8-6), 7-6 (7-3). In the consolation match, Adam Ventura defeated Kethan Bajaj 6-4, 6-1.
MEN’S OPEN CONSOLATION: Ethan Woitach defeated Joshua Fay 6-2, 6-3.
MEN’S 7.0-7.5 MEN’S DOUBLES: Hank Trevino and Jason Schroeder defeated Steve Stone and Paul Wellens 4-6, 6-4, 12-10.
MEN’S OPEN BACKDRAW: Tom Rodriguez and Dan Deuel defeated Paul and Adam Graf 6-2, 6-2.
7.0-7.5 MIXED DOUBLES: Guilermo and Olivia Czerwonka defeated Jenny and Patrick Anderson 6-1, 6-1. In the consolation finals, Woitach and Hannah Cook defeated Ann Fenley and Hank Trevino 5-7, 6-2 (11-9).
7.0-7.5 WOMEN’S DOUBLES: Karen Lucey and Margaret Oolders defeated Jenny Anderson and Cook 6-3, 6-4. Placing second were Asiyah Khan and Fenley. Placing third were Anderson and Cook.
- Twin brothers Sam and Josh Fay, who won the 18-and-under boys doubles championship earlier in the tournament, received the Bob Becker Award. The award is given for overall sportsmanship and hard play.
I will say what a number of people show by their actions but will not say verbally...THIS TOURNEY IS TOO EXPENSIVE!!! Number of participants continues to lessen.
$30 for singles along with $38/ team for doubles. Few people wearing the current years shirt while playing. Fewer, if any, wearing past shirts. Do many people have trophy cases? My 30 or so are gone with me only keeping the “information” plates. I played in this tourney and USTA state league and still play Lakeshore singles for those who do not know me.
I suggest that the Racine Community Tennis Association, that was recently written about, could run this cheaper with maybe more participants from their widely applauded program. I would help.
