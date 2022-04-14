Prairie graduate Zane Navratil rises to No. 1 in world pickleball ratings

While being interviewed for this story, Zane Navratil was driving in Brookfield to a date to play ping pong with a friend.

Did he have a relaxing diversion in mind? Hardly. As the world’s new No. 1-ranked pickleball player by the Pro Pickleball Association, Navratil is doing everything he can to stay on top. And that includes occasional games of ping pong.

Confused? Let Navratil explain his method.

“I think that ping pong is phenomenal cross training for pickleball because it helps you work on hand speed,” said Navratil, a 2014 graduate of The Prairie School who won three consecutive singles championships in the WIAA Division 2 Boys Tennis State Individual Championships. “I came from a tennis background, so I have good tennis shots when it comes to the pickleball court. I can leverage my tennis background.

“But there are certain skills that ping pong players have that I don’t. So if I play a little ping pong, I’m hoping that will translate well to my pickleball game.”

By exploring all avenues to improve, Navratil made a rapid rise to the top. His No. 1 ranking became official April 3, when he defeated J.W. Johnson at the APP Legacy Open in Mesa, Ariz. Johnson, Navatril said, “had a six- or seven match winning streak against me,” prior to that tournament.

Not too bad for someone who scoffed at the idea of playing pickleball when his father, Denis, first mentioned the sport to him in 2014. And not too shabby for someone who left behind a promising career in accounting shortly after graduating from UW-Whitewater in 2018 to make a flying leap at a career in pickleball.

It’s a decision Navratil will has not regretted, especially as pickleball continues to explode in popularity. An estimated 4.8 million people in the United States are playing pickleball, which is double the total from just five years ago.

But is the 26-year-old Navratil thrilled over being ranked No. 1 among the 182 ranked players by the Pro Pickleball Association? Not necessarily.

“Maybe this isn’t the quote that you want to hear, but being ranked No. 1 might be a distraction for me,” Navratil said. “It’s not something that’s truly a goal of mine. It’s a nice milestone along the way, but the goal is to become the best pickleball player that I can.

“If I don’t continue to get better, I’m not going to keep this No. 1 ranking. So I’m still on my path to becoming the best pickleball player I can be.”

That means constantly making adjustments. That was the case April 3, when Navratil tweaked his game and turned the tide against Johnson, who is from Delray Beach, Fla.

“I made some strategy changes that I don’t really want to disclose,” he said. “One thing I did was I’ve been working a tremendous amount on my serves and it seems to have worked out well.”

Navratil is not keeping the insight he has gained to himself. Within the last year, he has partnered with the Association of Pickleball Professionals to create an academy, which he directs.

So instead of conducting private clinics on his own in Brookfield, he directs clinics in conjunction with APP Tour events. So on the Monday following a tournament, Navratil said he teaches between 48 and 96 people.

“The nice part about teaching is I can lump my teaching together with my tournament travel,” Navratil said. “This year, I have about 25 tournaments on my schedule, so those are usually being gone four to five days at a time.

“It probably averages out to every other weekend. The work is becoming more efficient, so now I can focus on what I love to do, which is that play element. Hopefully, I can continue to progress and develop.”

