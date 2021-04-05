Pickleball: Racine native Zane Navratil now ranked No. 2 in the world

Dimple Navratil’s skepticism has been replaced with motherly pride.
OK, so she was less than thrilled when her son, Zane, left his secure accounting job last July to take a flying leap into the world of professional pickleball.
Who could blame her? Zane had earned a Masters degree in accounting, was establishing himself at Deloitte & Touche LLP in Milwaukee and appeared to have a promising future at the age of 23. And then he chucked this all aside for something called pickleball?
It was enough to send any parent into panic attacks, but Dimple is no longer fretting. Boasting had replaced fretting.
Zane, a three-time WIAA Division 2 tennis champion for Prairie from 2012-14, has ascended to No. 2 in the world rankings by both Pickleball Global and the Pro Pickleball Association. The Brookfield resident is developing sponsorships and is a rising pickleball instructor. Business has been so good that he recently hired someone to manage his affairs.
What’s more, while Wisconsin was enduring another brutal winter, Navratil was frequently jetting off to warm locations to showcase his skills and build his resume.
Nothing against auditors. But doesn’t Zane’s new world sound a little more enticing than rummaging through endless paperwork in stuffy offices?
“Nobody is happier about this than my mom,” Zane said with a laugh. “She was a little bit skeptical when I quit my job. Quitting my job as an auditor for Deloitte has been kind of an investment with all the time and practice I’ve been putting in.
“It’s a marathon and not a sprint and the work I’m putting in is obviously paying off with the ranking.”
No, Navratil doesn’t approach Roger Federer money in terms of tour earnings. He made $1,800 earlier this year for one second-place finish.
But he excels in enough tournaments to produce a steady cash flow. And then there is his growing reputation as a pickleball instructor, which produces an even greater income.
“The money really comes from the teaching,” he said. “I’m fortunate in that I’m able to fill up clinics pretty much wherever I go across the country and I’m going to be doing a tour of Wisconsin this summer.
“The clinics are quite lucrative. I make a considerable amount more money than I did working as an auditor for Deloitte.”
Things are going so well, in fact, that he recently established Zane Navratil Pickleball, LLC. He also hired Aaron Donofrio of Orange County, Calif., to handle his bookings.
To say the least, Donofrio will be earning his money working for Navratil.
“I almost always fill up my clinics,” Navratil said. “I might teach anywhere between 16 and 36 people in a day and each of those people I charge $75. You can do that math. Usually, I can make somewhere between 1,500 and 3,000 bucks, which is not bad for a day’s work.”
Business will likely continue to boom for the 24-year-old Navratil. Pickleball, which is patterned after tennis but requires far less physical movement, was already growing in popularity before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. And then it exploded.
A story that appeared in The Economist this February reported that Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. It was written in the story that starting last March, when quarantines started going into effect, pickleball nets were selling out across the country and that the sport had a growth of 21.3% in 2020.
“I think the entire sport had a base of seven million players,” Navratil said. “To grow 21.3% in a year, I can’t think of any other sport that is growing at that quick of a pace. My tournaments are filling up and tournaments are getting bigger and bigger.”
Meanwhile, Navratil is putting into practice what he preaches on a regular basis. After being ranked ninth in the world last summer, Navratil is No. 2 behind only Ben Johns of Laytonsville Md.
At the moment, Johns is unbeaten against Navratil and is clearly the superior player. But Navratil adds, he is working to close the gap by playing the sport between 20 and 20 hours a week.
“He anticipates phenomenally,” Navratil said of Johns. “He’s always seemingly under complete control of his body, even in singles, which is not easy to do. It seems that he’s able to do so because is able to read what his opponent is doing quicker and better than anyone else in pickleball.”
As a relative newcomer in the sport, Navratil has plenty of time to catch up to Johns. Whether he does remains to be seen. What can be said with certainty, though, is that pickleball has permanently replaced accounting as Navratil’s life’s work.
“I think I’ll be involved in pickleball in one capacity or another for a long time,” he said. “Even if I had zero skill or ability to teach in pickleball, pickleball is an industry that I would want to be involved in at the early stages just because it is growing so rapidly.
“I compare this to being able to buy Tesla four years ago when the stock price was 50 bucks. It’s growing rapidly and there’s a ton of opportunity. I don’t know what the next step is going to be for me, but I want to be somebody who is recognized in this industry.”
Pickleball exhibition in Wind Point
The Racine Area Pickleball Club hosted an exhibition match between nationally ranked and former champion Laura Fenton Kovanda of Surprise, Ariz., Retired Kenosha Sheriff Larry Apker, Peggy Burch-Schuebel of Racine, and Denis Navratil at the Village Green courts in Wind Point. Fenton Kovanda is leading a clinic at 4 p.m. Thursday as well.