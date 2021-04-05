Pickleball: Racine native Zane Navratil now ranked No. 2 in the world

“I almost always fill up my clinics,” Navratil said. “I might teach anywhere between 16 and 36 people in a day and each of those people I charge $75. You can do that math. Usually, I can make somewhere between 1,500 and 3,000 bucks, which is not bad for a day’s work.”

Business will likely continue to boom for the 24-year-old Navratil. Pickleball, which is patterned after tennis but requires far less physical movement, was already growing in popularity before the COVID-19 pandemic hit last year. And then it exploded.

A story that appeared in The Economist this February reported that Pickleball is the fastest-growing sport in the United States. It was written in the story that starting last March, when quarantines started going into effect, pickleball nets were selling out across the country and that the sport had a growth of 21.3% in 2020.

“I think the entire sport had a base of seven million players,” Navratil said. “To grow 21.3% in a year, I can’t think of any other sport that is growing at that quick of a pace. My tournaments are filling up and tournaments are getting bigger and bigger.”

Meanwhile, Navratil is putting into practice what he preaches on a regular basis. After being ranked ninth in the world last summer, Navratil is No. 2 behind only Ben Johns of Laytonsville Md.