State golf: Three local golfers qualify for WSGA State Amateur

Three Racine County golfers shot their way into the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship with strong rounds in their respective qualifiers.

Connor Brown

Brown

At Oakwood Park Golf Course in Franklin on July 5, Connor Brown of Racine, a senior at UW-Eau Claire and a Union Grove High School graduate, shot a 74 to tie for fourth with five other players. One shot behind Brown was Park graduate Ryan Fodor of Mount Pleasant, who shot a 75 to qualify.

Joe Knapton

Knapton

The next day, at The Legend at Bergamont in Oregon, Joe Knapton of Mount Pleasant shot a 73 to tie for sixth with three other players and qualify.

The State Amateur is July 18-21 at Sand Valley Resort in Nekoosa.

