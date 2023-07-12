Vanessa Ho, who plays for the University of Wisconsin, played three consistent rounds Monday and Tuesday and won the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Women’s Amateur Championship.

Ho, a junior for the Badgers, shot 78-75-75—228 to win by six shots over runner-up Izzi Stricker of Madison (75-80-79—234).

Racine’s Norah Roberts, a recent Union Grove High School graduate, had the best round of the day Tuesday in the final round at Janesville Country Club, shooting a 2-over-par 74 to finish in a three-way tie for third. Roberts shot 82-79-74—235 to tie with Ho’s UW teammate Chloe Chan of Madison (78-79-78) and Hannah Dunk of Janesville (74-80-81).

Roberts had three double bogeys in the first round Monday morning and didn’t have another one in the second round Monday afternoon or the final round. She had five bogeys and three birdies Tuesday.

Ho is the fifth different champion in the State Amateur over the last five years. Sarah Busey of Racine won in 2019, Taitum Beck of Waterford won in 2020, Bobbi Stricker won in 2021 and Emily Lauterbach won last year. Busey did not play this year and Beck is a professional now.

Racine’s Sophia Lawler, a recent Prairie graduate, shot 95-85-83—263 and tied for 31st with five other players.

WPGA STATE AMATEUR QUALIFIER: Amateur Jarrett Simonson of Racine shot a 1-under-par 71 at Morningstar Golfers Club in Waukesha Tuesday and qualified for the Wisconsin State Open, which will be played Aug. 14-16 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.

All eight qualifiers were amateurs, led by James Gunsalus of Brookfield with a 6-under 66.