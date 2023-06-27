Racine's Ricky Kuiper made a strong run at the Ray Fischer 72-Hole Amateur Championship Sunday in Janesville before settling for third place.

Kuiper, playing in the second-last group, pulled into a tie for the lead on the 17th hole after making a four-foot eagle putt at the Janesville Riverside Golf Course. But his bid for the championship ended when he parred the 18th hole and Ross Thomson followed with an eagle.

The 25-year-old Kuiper finished in third place by himself with a 17-under 271 after a final-round score of 68.

Thomson, an assistant golf coach at the University of Wisconsin who had a standout career at Charleston Southern University, went on to a playoff with Kenosha's Cameron Huss, a senior golfer for the Badgers.

On the second playoff hole, the par-4 11th, Huss had a birdie after chipping to within four feet of the hole. During his last seven holes, he had seven birdies and a par.

Huss and Thomson both finished regulation with a 19-under 269.