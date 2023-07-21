Racine’s Ricky Kuiper gave it a good run at the Wisconsin State Golf Association State Amateur Championship this week.

Kuiper, who finished third in the recent Racine Tri-Course Amateur Championship and prior to that took third in the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship, tied for 11th Thursday after the final round of the 122nd State Amateur played at Erin Hills Golf Club.

Kuiper, who was tied for sixth at 1-over-par 145 after the first two rounds, shot rounds of 74 Wednesday and 80 Thursday for a four-round total of 299.

Burlington’s Tony Romo, who was tied for 20th after the first two rounds at 5-over 149, shot 79-77 over the final two rounds and finished in a tie for 21st at 305.

Bendt Bendtsen III, the only other Racine County player to make the cut, moved up the leaderboard after being tied for 49th at 11-over 155 Tuesday. He finished in a tie for 29th after shooting 73-79 in the final two rounds.

Jack Schultz of Whitefish Bay, a four-time WSGA Player of the Year, won his first State Amateur title, battling to the end against Cameron Huss of Kenosha, a senior at the University of Wisconsin.

The two were paired together in the first two rounds and played all four rounds together. Schultz led after the second round and Huss pass him by one shot after the third round to set up the showdown.

Schultz shot 73-71 over the final two rounds and finished at 6-under 282, three shots ahead of Huss, who finished 71-75 to total 3-under 285.

Garrett Jones of Madison, who played with Schultz and Huss in the first two rounds, had a 68 in the third round to get in the final group, but finished with a 75 to total even-par 288.

WPGA: Two Wisconsin PGA Section championships were played Monday and Tuesday at Meadowbrook Country Club in Mount Pleasant.

In the WPGA Senior Championship played Monday and Tuesday, Sturtevant’s Charlie Brown, the head pro at Geneva National Golf Club, tied for ninth at 74-75—149. Jason Samuelian, the head pro at Meadowbrook, was 13th at 76-76—152.

Mick Smith shot a second-round 5-under-par 66 to win the title with a two-day total of 74-66—140. Michael Crowley and Brad Lanning tied for second at 143.

In the WPGA Assistant Championship played Monday, David Bach of Whistling Straits won his second straight title by shooting 69-69—138, three strokes ahead of Steve Young of Whitnall Park (70-71—141).

Ives Grove Golf Links assistant pro Brian Eitel tied for seventh at 70-78—148.

• At the PGA Great Lakes Series junior tournament July 16-17 at Washington County Golf Course, Norah Roberts of Racine won the title with a two-day total of 73-71—144, two shots ahead of Kylie Walker of Kenosha (75-71—146).

Roberts, who has been the WPGA Junior Player of the Year the past two years, leads this year’s point standings with 1,575 points. Payton Haugen of Brookfield is second (1,422.5) and Walker is third (1,317.5).

• On July 14, in the WPGA Match Play Championship at West Bend Country Club, Bach beat Brown 8 and 7 in the semifinals, then lost to Brian Brodell 2 and 1 in the title match.

Brown won his first four matches, including victories over Ryan Helminen in 20 holes in the third round and 1 up over Joe DeRosa in the quarterfinals.

• At a WPGA Wisconsin State Open qualifier at the Brown County Golf Club, amateur Daniel Conti of Mount Pleasant tied for second at even-par 72 to qualify for the State Open, which is Aug. 14-16 at SentryWorld in Stevens Point.