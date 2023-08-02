The 50th Mike Bencriscutto Junior Masters Match Play Tournament had distinctly different results in the two championship matches Thursday at the H.F. Johnson Park Golf Course in Racine.

The age 18-and-under final was pretty one-sided as Caleb Kern of Edgerton won six of the last seven holes in his match against Alex Weiss of Middleton to win 5-3 and claim the title.

The 15-and-under title match had much more drama as Kade Wieland of Milton needed 20 holes to outlast Owen Wagie of Edgerton.

Kern trailed by one hole after Weis won the third and fourth holes in the 18-under final. After halving the next four holes, Kern won the ninth hole with a par.

After that, Kern got going and had four birdies over his next six holes, including back-to-back birdies on the 14th and 15th holes to end the match.

Weiss played well and had pars on the holes where Kern made birdie. They halved the 11th hole.

Both boys had close matches in the semifinals, with Kern beating Joshua Anderson of Lindenhurst, Illinois 1 up and Weis beating Logan Suter of Hartland 3 and 2.

The only Racine County golfer to qualify for match play in either age division, Robbie Meyers of Waterford (18-under), won his first match 1 up over Drew Maglio of Oconomowoc, then lost by the same score to Wyatt Marshall of Janesville in the second round.

In the 15-under final, Wagie won the first two holes and led 2 up after seven holes. The match was tied after Wieland won the eighth and ninth holes.

Wagie went 1 up again on the 10th hole and the match remained tied through the 13th hole.

Wieland went ahead for the first time in the match after back-to-back pars on holes 14 and 15, then Wagie tied the match with a par on 17.

On the 18th, Wieland missed an 18-foot birdie putt and Wagie got up and down from just off the green to send the match to extra holes.

Back on 17, Wieland again was on the green in regulation and Wagie hit into the trees, but punched out to just short of the green. Wieland missed his birdie and Wagie got up and down again and the match went on.

On the 18th, Wieland hit his tee shot to within 12 feet, while Wagie missed the green and chipped to five feet.

Wieland ended the suspense by making the birdie putt.

In the semifinals, Wieland beat Sam Uutala of Barrington, Illinois 3 and 2, and Wagie beat Samuel Forslund of Middleton 5 and 4.