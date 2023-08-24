Four Racine County golfers finished in the top 30 Tuesday after the final round of the Wisconsin State Golf Association Senior Amateur Championship at Lake Wisconsin Country Club in Prairie du Sac.

The top finisher in the Senior Division (ages 55-64) was Tom Chambers of Union Grove, a regular player in the Racine Tri-Course Amateur Champion and Racine County Men’s Open. Chambers had rounds of 72 on Monday and 74 on Tuesday for a total of 6-over-par 146. He tied for sixth with PJ Murphy of Middleton, who had the same scores each day.

Steve Krause of Waterford tied for 13th at 72-77—149, Paul Zarek of Burlington tied for 18th at 75-76—151 and Ramiro Romo of Waterford tied for 29th at 80-74—154.

In the Legends Division (age 70 and older), Bruce Hansen of Racine tied for seventh at 76-82—158.

Mitch Bowers of Mineral Point won the Senior Division at 73-68—141, Richard Pfeil of Lake Geneva won the Super Senior Division (age 65 and older) at 69-74—143 and Randy Warobick of Muskego won the Legends Division at 70-76—146.

WPGA WISCONSIN STATE OPEN: Amateur Cameron Huss of Kenosha, who is starting his senior season at the University of Wisconsin, won the storm-delayed 103rd Wisconsin State Open Championship at SentryWorld in Stevens Point last week by three shots over professional Harrison Ott of Brookfield.

Huss and Ott had four holes to play after storms extended the usually three-day tournament into a fourth day. Huss led by three shots at the restart at 2-under-par and saw his lead grow to four after Ott bogeyed the first hole of the day.

Huss shot rounds of 72-71-69-70 to finish at 2-under-par 282. Ott, who won back-to-back State Opens as an amateur in 2020 and 2021, shot 67-73-76-69—285 (+1).

Huss has had a phenomenal year. In June, he won the Ray Fischer Amateur Championship and became the first player to win the Fischer and the State Open in the same year. Huss was also second at the State Amateur Championship in July.

Tying for third were Michael Crowley of Fox Point (71-73-71-72—287) and George Kneiser of Oconomowoc (72-73-72-70—287), and Sam Weatherhead of Oconomowoc was fifth (70-73-71-74—288).

The only Racine County finisher was Charlie Brown of Sturtevant, the head professional at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva. Brown shot 76-73-83-82—314 to tie for 57th.

WSGA FATHER-DAUGHTER: Norah Roberts of Caledonia, who was the All-Racine County Girls Golfer of the Year for the fourth straight year, teamed up with her father, Kyle, to win the Wisconsin State Golf Association Father-Daughter Championship Aug. 8 at The Legend at Brandybrook in Wales.

The Roberts combined for a 6-under-par 65 to win the title by six strokes over runners-up Hannah and Brian Dunk of Janesville (even-par 71).