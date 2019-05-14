Try 3 months for $3

Brown eliminated in WPGA Match Play

Charlie Brown of Sturtevant, an assistant pro at Geneva National Golf Club in Lake Geneva, lost in the second round of the WIAA Match Play Championship Tuesday at West Bend Country Club.

Brown was the only Racine County golfer to advance out of the first round Monday, beating Dave Kemnitz of Minocqua Country Club 7 and 6.

Tuesday, Brown lost 3 and 2 to Ryan Helminen of Ridgeway Country Club in Neenah.

Meadowbrook Country Club head pro Jason Samuelian lost 3 and 2 to Adam Miller of Lancaster Country Club in the first round Monday.

Defending champion David Roesch of Storm’s Golf Range in Brookfield, who has won four Match Play titles in the last eight years, advanced to the quarterfinals, but Jim Schuman of Blue Mound Golf & Country Club of Wauwatosa, who won the other four titles in the same span, was beaten in the third round 1-up by five-time champion Eddie Terasa of North Hills Country Club in Menomonee Falls.

