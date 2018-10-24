RACINE — It was the late summer of 1970 and Pete Henkes was given some advice that not only changed his life, but would eventually impact competitive running as a whole in Southeastern Wisconsin.
Henkes was hoping to play for the St. Catherine’s High School sophomore basketball team that year, but he was hardly a lock to make the team.
Why not, a classmate suggested, run for Chuck Wood on St. Catherine’s powerhouse cross country team? Since Wood doubled as the school’s sophomore coach in basketball, this would be a means for Henkes to forge a bond with him.
“It turned out I loved running and I was on probably — I’m going to sound a little biased — the best team in the history of the state,” Henkes said. “That was St. Catherine’s in the ‘60s and ‘70s. I walked onto this team and we ran 100-mile weeks during the summer. We trained our butts off. We were way ahead of our time.”
As it turned out, Henkes became so enamored with cross country after serving as the Angels’ 10th, 11th or 12th runner as a sophomore in 1970 that he didn’t even bother going out for basketball that November.
What started as a love affair with running 48 years ago continues today with Henkes being one of the giants in racing in this state. His list of accomplishments is so extensive in meet management, officiating and coaching that he has been named this year’s recipient of the Deep Roots Award.
Henkes will be honored Thursday night with five others during the eighth annual Racine County Sports Hall of Fame.
“It’s hard to put into words how much Pete has done for running in the city of Racine and the state of Wisconsin,” said retired Park coach Harvey Riekoff, who will also be honored Thursday night. “Where would the Lighthouse Run be without Pete’s leadership? Where would the Hershey meet be?
“And from a personal standpoint, where would the Park’s boys track and field program be without Pete’s assistance? You see, he coached for me in the early ‘80s and his track knowledge was invaluable in the development of our program. Pete is a selfless icon in the world of track and field.”
Henkes, the oldest of five children, has a reputation for being detail-oriented with any racing event he has managed. Cutting corners is not in his nature.
When he served as organizer of the Lighthouse Run from 1999-2014, Henkes spent months behind the scenes making sure every detail was handled to his satisfaction. On the morning of the race, Henkes routinely could be found well before sunrise personally inspecting every foot of the course.
“What has always impressed me about Peter has been his commitment to excellence, whether it is Foot Locker, Lighthouse Run, the Angel Invite, or any event that Peter is involved with at any time,” St. Catherine’s cross country and track coach Tom Scheller said. “He has spent countless hours on each project to make the event run as smoothly as possible for the runners.
“It is always about the runners. He deflects praise and his presentation of any running event is beyond compare, so he deserves all the praise that comes his way.”
The foundation for Henkes’ commitment to excellence comes largely from his late father, Barney, who was a longtime mailman in Racine. Barney was a quiet man, but his actions spoke volumes to Pete.
“My dad was a hard worker, he never was in the limelight ... I remember at Sacred Heart Church, he didn’t mind doing the dishes after a spaghetti dinner or whatever,” Henkes said. “He said, ‘You’ve got to treat everybody like you want to be treated.’ The sounds a little corny, but it’s true.”
After working his way up to St. Catherine’s No. 2 runner — and, on occasion No. 1 — as a senior in the fall of 1972, Henkes went on to compete for Carthage College.
As a freshman, Henkes helped Carthage edge North Central by one point in the College Conference of Illinois and Wisconsin Tournament. That was the last time to date North Central has not won the CCIW Tournament.
After teaching for three years at St. Edward’s Elementary School from 1977-80, Henkes started forging the career for which he is known for today. He had a successful run as Horlick’s cross country and track coach from 1984-87. He has attained the status of a master level USTAF official in 1992.
And he continues coordinate cross country meets each season, which includes the Foot Locker Midwest Regional and numerous college events, which includes the University of Wisconsin.
How long will the 63-year-old Henkes continue? He answered that question by referencing his Sixth Street office, which, to put it charitably, is organized chaos.
“When it starts getting clean, then you know I’m about to retire,” he said. “Just about when I get it clean, a shipment comes in from Foot Locker or something. It’s an eclectic look that I’m comfortable with.”
SPECIAL RECOGNITION: Also receiving recognition Thursday is the Park wrestling team which won WIAA Division 1 state championships in 1967 and ‘69.
Several members of that program, including coach Duane Kleven and former state champions James Abbott, Frank Velasquez, Steve Belknap and Tom Adams will be on hand.
“We used to practice in the boiler room of that Washington Park Center that’s just west of Park High School,” Adams said. “It was hot down there because of the boilers.”
Kleven, who went on to coach the University of Wisconsin’s program, was the one who maximized his wrestlers’ potential.
“He was a motivator,” said Adams, who won the 133-pound state championship as a senior in 1969. “I’ll give you an example. If he asked us to do 30 push-ups and let’s say some guys got down faster than others, he would just get after them and say, ‘Hey, whatever you do, don’t do more! You might get better!’
“And he was a pioneer in a sense that in Wisconsin where he started take down, let go, take down, let go. We’d double the points and then we’d discourage the guys because we’d take them down and let them go.
“And during Christmas break, he would take us to the best high school in Illinois and Iowa to practice with those states. We are practicing against the best and that was making us mentally tougher and physically tougher.”
