The Solunar Tables list top fishing and hunting times in the lunar month. The feeding time for each period is the middle of the period. Major periods are two hours long, minor periods are one hour.

Sunday, March 17: Major — 7:40 a.m., 8:10 p.m. Minor — 1:25 a.m., 1:55 p.m.

Monday: Major — 8:34 a.m., 9:03 p.m. Minor — 2:19 a.m., 2:48 p.m.

Tuesday: Major — 9:26 a.m., 9:54 p.m. Minor — 3:12 a.m., 3:40 p.m.

Wednesday: Major — 10:18 a.m., 10:46 p.m. Minor — 4:05 a.m., 4:32 p.m.

Thursday: Major — 11:11 a.m., 11:41 p.m. Minor — 4:58 a.m., 5:25 p.m.

Friday: Major — No a.m., 12:06 p.m. Minor — 5:53 a.m., 6:19 p.m.

Saturday: Major — 12:37 a.m., 1:03 p.m. Minor — 6:50 a.m., 7:15 p.m.

Solunar Tables from www.anythingwisconsin.com

