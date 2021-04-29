Soccer: Racine's Jesse Marsch to coach top-flight German professional team

"Jesse knows the club, the city of Leipzig and, above all, the club and playing philosophy," Leipzig CEO Oliver Mintzlaff said. "Alongside his qualities as a coach, Jesse is characterized above all by his positively ambitious style, which he uses to motivate and engage the people and around the club."

Marsch said he was looking forward to reuniting with younger players where "I had a role in their education" during his spell as assistant coach.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"Obviously Leipzig is a team I know very, very well," he said. "I think it's a super group with so much quality."

Nagelsmann said he was happy that his successor was found so quickly and he backed Marsch to continue the club's development.

"I see how Salzburg play and I've heard how he worked as an assistant to Ralf (Rangnick)," Nagelsmann said. "He's a very emotional coach with a good connection to his players."

Leipzig is in second place in the Bundesliga and virtually assured of playing in the Champions League next season.

Marsch will be the second American coach in the German league along with Pellegrino Matarazzo, who has taken Stuttgart to 10th place in its first season since promotion.