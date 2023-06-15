RACINE — The object of the game, as Sawyer Schick sees it, is simply to win.

That means he was completely fine with mostly handing off the ball as quarterback of the Horlick High School football team in its run-based Wing T offense as a senior in 2017. Hey, didn’t the Rebels have just their third undefeated regular season in school history that year?

That means he happily took on the role of being a long-snapper for two years at UW-La Crosse while getting to throw just one pass as reserve quarterback in his time with the program. That worked for Schick, as well, because the Eagles were 19-5 in those two seasons.

And now he’s a 23-year-old long snapper with the Racine Raiders who doubles as a quarterback behind Andre Locke Jr., and Mitchell Farr. The Raiders are off to a 5-0 start so, again, what’s the problem?

That’s the mindset Schick has developed with the help of his father, first-year Raiders offensive coordinator Geoff Schick. The elder Schick was a starting linebacker on Park’s 1988 WIAA Division 1 championship team who embraced a team-first mentality.

“The main objective of the game is to win,” Sawyer said. “At the end of the day, it doesn’t really matter how many yards you threw for or how many touchdowns you had. The No. 1 objective is always to win the game.”

Meanwhile, Sawyer is happy with his unusual role of serving as long snapper for field goals, extra points and punts while getting token minutes at quarterback. His big moment so far came June 3, when he threw a 52-yard touchdown pass to Terrence Fitch in the fourth quarter of a 34-0 victory over the St. Paul Pioneers.

But that shouldn’t be considered a surprise. Despite his limited chances to display his passing skills at Horlick and UW-La Crosse, he does has a skill for putting a touch on the ball.

Just ask longtime Racine Lutheran coach Scott Smith, who mentored Schick with the RYS Crusaders during the 2012 season.

“Given the opportunity, I think he would really put up some pretty good numbers,” Smith said. “He was probably one of the smartest kids that I ever coached. He’s just a leader, he’s got a strong arm and he knows what to do with the football.

“I’m glad he’s got the opportunity to be able to show off his skills.”

Not so fast, though. It’s unlikely Schick is going to see substantial time behind center with Locke and Farr, both of whom are 30-something veterans. That means waiting his turn, possibly for years, while doing plenty of dirty work as long snapper.

“He’s in a talented quarterback room,” said Raiders wide receiver Joe Garcia, who was a second-team AP All-State running back at Horlick during Schick’s senior season in 2017. “He just has to compete. He knows the offense and he understands the offense. Now he just has to put it into action on the field.”

Through this process, Schick will have the benefit of his father, who nurtured him from a young age.

So devoted was Geoff Schick that he made virtually all of his son’s games at La Crosse, which piled on the mileage of the family car. So what if Sawyer was going to be the guy who just snapped the ball during those La Crosse games? That was never the point, as far as Geoff was concerned.

“He’s your kid, so you’re going to move mountains to be able to support your kid with whatever activities they’re in,” Geoff said. “The kids are part of the team, the parents become an extension of the team.

“You make relationships and develop friendships the same way the kids do. So making that trip becomes as important for you as it it is for them. And it’s football. So even if he’s not on the field, I’m still going to be watching football.”

Sawyer will never forget how his parents, Geoff and Jodie, were there for him. Geoff, in fact, is more than a father to him.

“My dad’s my hero,” Sawyer said. “My dad has been with me every step of the way, whether it’s school, football, work, anything. He’s always been the guy I go to when I need support. He’s my best friend.”

Sawyer, who is an accounting executive for Vrakas CPAs + Advisors, can see himself sticking around with the Raiders long enough to perhaps become the starting quarterback. And he has no time limit in place for that.

“As far as how long am I willing to wait, as long as the team is winning, I’m happy,” Sawyer said. “That’s really the honest truth. It’s a team game. And as long as you’re winning, you don’t really change anything, right?

“You don’t mess up something that’s not broken.”

That mentality is underscored by the fact Schick’s favorite player is Tony Romo. The 1998 Burlington High School graduate was undrafted out of Eastern Illinois, went two seasons without throwing a pass for the Dallas Cowboys after being signed as a free agent and then went on to be selected to the Pro Bowl four times.

“He got his shot and never looked back,” Schick said. “I always enjoyed his story. Plus, it helps with him being a local guy.”

And now Schick is writing a success story of his own.

“Growing up, Sawyer was always one of the top-notch quarterbacks,” Garcia said. “He was always ready for the challenge and ready to impact the football field by throwing the ball.

“He’s always ready and always a competitor on the football field."