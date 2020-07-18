Salmon-A-Rama: Wolf, Pietila bring in impressive fish before conditions worsen

While deteriorating conditions suggest it’s going to take a huge stroke of luck for anyone to topple Michael Laituri’s catch for the overall lead in the Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest, there were still impressive fish being caught.
As the official end of the contest at 11 a.m. Sunday approaches, the 33.62-pound chinook Laituri reeled in Friday presents a formidable challenge. It’s more than 3½ pounds heavier than the second-place fish (30.03). And the only grand-prize winner larger than that since 2011 was the 33.64-pound chinook SAR chairman Jim LaFortune caught last year.
If that’s not a harsh enough reality for anglers, consider this: According to longtime SAR volunteer Craig Bender, weather conditions will be making it increasingly difficult for anglers throughout the weekend.
“It’s going to be tough to beat because of high winds and tough conditions,” Bender said. “When I just left the lake (Saturday afternoon), the wind was blowing about 30 miles an hour out of the south. The wind is picking up pretty good.
“It’s fishable now, but it’s going to be tough (Sunday).”
Before the weather started to take a toll, there were a couple of fish registered that went to the top of the leaderboard in their respective divisions.
At about 6 p.m. Friday, 8-year-old Grayson Wolf of the Town of Erin in Washington County caught a 25.03-pound chinook salmon that gave him the lead in the youth division.
He was with several family members on a 29-foot foot operated by Nick Scaffidi of Milwaukee Off-Shore Fishing Charters. Grayson’s grandfather, Tom Sanfilippo, hired the charter as a gift to his family.
Grayson, who is going into the second grade at St. Charles Elementary School in Hartland, frequently fishes with his father, Garrett. So when the fish hit on a flasher-and-fly combination about 45 feet down six miles out of Milwaukee, the youngster was hardly overwhelmed.
“It was pretty cool,” Scaffidi said. “It was a little choppy out there. We had a wire diver, which is a pretty big setup for a young kid, but he handled it great. Most clients have a hard time with that rod, but he actually did an awesome job.
“It made a pretty decent run and took a couple hundred feet of line out. All I did was help him hold the rod every now and then. But he did pretty much the whole thing all by himself, which is pretty impressive.”
Added Garrett Wolf: “It was quite a battle. We knew it was a big fish right away when it hit because the rod bent over pretty good. It was a struggle to get him in, but we got him in.”
Catching the largest fish on Saturday was Tom Pietila, former SAR chairman and president of Salmon Unlimited. The 44-year-old Caledonia resident took over the off-shore brown trout division with his 27.80-pound catch.
It was five pounds larger in that division than the previous leader of 22.79 pounds, which was caught by Kevin Groh of Sheboygan July 11, the first day of the contest.
Pietila caught his fish at 10:30 a.m. Saturday about three quarters of a mile off shore, just north of Wind Point. He was fishing in 40 feet of water and used a green spoon as bait.
Among the five people on his 33-foot boat, “Seaniletoo,” were his daughter, Ava, and father, Richard. Ava Pietila is the leader in the Youth Master Angler (64.90 pounds) and Junior Slam (83.42 pounds) divisions.
Tom Pietila fished from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
“We were really fishing hard trying to target structure,” he said. “And then looking for bait in warm water is kind of a trick sometimes. It’s a lot of luck, actually.
“It took probably about 20 minutes (to boat the fish). And then we had four lines get hung up on the bottom while we were is a wind storm trying to fight the fish.”
Pietila feels the same way Bender does as the contest winds down: If anyone is going to beat Laituri’s 33.62-pound overall leader, a great deal of of good fortune will be needed.
“It’s going to be hard,” he said. “It’s going to be pure dumb luck. If you happen to have a big enough boat where you can fish in rough water, it’s possible. I’m not saying it’s not beatable, but it’s going to be pretty tough.”
Photos from Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama 2019 kicked off Sunday along Lake Michigan. The festival is running from July 13-21 with the weigh-in area and festival site at Pershing Park.
