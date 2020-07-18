Salmon-A-Rama: Wolf, Pietila bring in impressive fish before conditions worsen

It was five pounds larger in that division than the previous leader of 22.79 pounds, which was caught by Kevin Groh of Sheboygan July 11, the first day of the contest.

Pietila caught his fish at 10:30 a.m. Saturday about three quarters of a mile off shore, just north of Wind Point. He was fishing in 40 feet of water and used a green spoon as bait.

Among the five people on his 33-foot boat, “Seaniletoo,” were his daughter, Ava, and father, Richard. Ava Pietila is the leader in the Youth Master Angler (64.90 pounds) and Junior Slam (83.42 pounds) divisions.

Tom Pietila fished from 5 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We were really fishing hard trying to target structure,” he said. “And then looking for bait in warm water is kind of a trick sometimes. It’s a lot of luck, actually.

“It took probably about 20 minutes (to boat the fish). And then we had four lines get hung up on the bottom while we were is a wind storm trying to fight the fish.”

Pietila feels the same way Bender does as the contest winds down: If anyone is going to beat Laituri’s 33.62-pound overall leader, a great deal of of good fortune will be needed.