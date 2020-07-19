Salmon-A-Rama: Whitewater's Laituri wins grand prize

RACINE — The scenario just after 11 a.m. Sunday on the Salmon-A-Rama grounds was perhaps unlike any in the history of this 45-year-old tournament.
Instead of the commotion associated with every previous final day of this tournament, there was a subdued atmosphere during a overcast, 80-degree morning. There wasn’t a line of anglers waiting to weigh in their fish. There were no coolers of fish being inspected by people on the grounds. There was no festive atmosphere.
Instead, there were only maybe 30 or 40 people milling about as the contest officially ended. Many of them were wearing masks.
Such is the state of things in this year of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been doing this since I was a young kid coming down with my parents,” said R.J. Van Swol of Caledonia. “It was a real big contest, so it was a little bit of a letdown and frustrating that we weren’t able to have the real big final day ceremony.
“It’s always nice to be here and bring in the whole fishing community. It’s too bad. I hope that next year we can get back to normal.”
But with longtime SAR volunteer Craig Bender helping to lead the way, the most was made of a challenging situation. While only a fraction of the people who have traditionally visited the grounds were there this year, the fishing competition was again strong.
Mike Laituri of Whitewater, who caught a 33.62-pound chinook salmon with best friend Scott Pellinen Friday morning, saw his catch hold on for the final 54-plus hours of the contest to win the grand prize.
He receives a grand prize package valued at $25,000. Included in the prize is a 9.9-horsepower Yamaha outboard motor, which Bender said sells for more than $3,000. The balance of the prize will be paid in cash.
Laituri, a 52-year-old auditor, said he will split the prize with Pellinen, whom he has known since both attended the same junior high school in Michigan. Who gets the outboard motor? That has yet to be worked out, Laituri said.
“We’ve known each other since junior high school and we’ve been in each other’s weddings,” Laituri said. “We fish together all the time, so we decided right from the start to split the prize 50-50 no matter who won.
“You don’t want any hard feelings among us friends, right?”
Pellinen took the overall lead just hours into the contest on the morning of July 11 with the 28.98-pound chinook he caught three miles east of Racine. The lead went on to change hands to Justin Zblewski (30.03 pounds) on Monday before Laituri came through with his big catch.
And to think a bushed Laituri seriously considered going to bed early Friday morning rather than hit the water once again. After getting back home around midnight after another long day on the lake with Pellinen, Laituri put his fish in the refrigerator and took a shower.
He thought twice about heading back out again, as he and Pellinen planned.
“I was tempted not to because I was so tired,” he said.
Instead, Laituri started caffeinating himself with Diet Mountain Dew and made the 52-mile drive to Mount Pleasant, where Pellinen lives. By 3:30 a.m., the two were back on Lake Michigan in Pellinen’s boat and headed about five miles south of the SAR grounds in Racine and about five miles from shore.
At about 4:30 a.m., the big one hit on their magnum-sized Glo Spoon about 40 feet down in 95 feet of water. By 5 p.m., the two buddies had it on the boat and it didn’t take long for them to realize what they had.
Until then, the 30.03-pound chinook Zblewski registered on Monday appeared to be pretty formidable. Warmer water had slowed fishing conditions much of the week and the bigger catches that had been getting registered earlier in the contest became fewer and more far between.
What they would soon realize is they they had a catch that was likely to win the tournament, especially given the worsening fishing conditions.
“When we found out it was 33 pounds, yes, we were pretty confident at that point,” Laituri said. “Last year, it was 33.6 that won it and this is the same weight as that. Before that, though, we weren’t very confident.”
Added Pellinen: “There was some wind and my boat doesn’t have an autopilot, so somebody had to steer it. We knew it was big, so we had to pull lines and it was my job to pull all the lines and I had to turn the boat so we could go downwind a little bit and have a little bit better boat control.
“We pulled all the lines except one board line and that happened to be a line the fish got stuck in when it got close to the boat. So that added to the weight of pulling it in, but we didn’t notice that until it was fairly close to the boat.”
Meanwhile, James Nacker of Milwaukee hung on to win the on-shore division with the 15.86-pound brown trout he caught Wednesday off McKinley Pier in Milwaukee. He won $850 for the on-shore championship.
But he only won after a serious scare from fishing buddy Brad Geisthardt on Sunday.
“Brad had me on pins and needles because because we were out there again and he caught a nice brown that was actually an inch or an inch and a half longer than mine,” Nacker said. “I thought for sure this fish was going to beat me.
“He went to weigh it at the McKinley station and he called me. He said it was 13.8 pounds. It was a big relief for me. I would have been happy if he would have won, though, because I have a great group of guys I fish with and we were all rooting for each other.”
