Salmon-A-Rama: Whitewater's Laituri wins grand prize

Added Pellinen: “There was some wind and my boat doesn’t have an autopilot, so somebody had to steer it. We knew it was big, so we had to pull lines and it was my job to pull all the lines and I had to turn the boat so we could go downwind a little bit and have a little bit better boat control.

“We pulled all the lines except one board line and that happened to be a line the fish got stuck in when it got close to the boat. So that added to the weight of pulling it in, but we didn’t notice that until it was fairly close to the boat.”

Meanwhile, James Nacker of Milwaukee hung on to win the on-shore division with the 15.86-pound brown trout he caught Wednesday off McKinley Pier in Milwaukee. He won $850 for the on-shore championship.

But he only won after a serious scare from fishing buddy Brad Geisthardt on Sunday.

“Brad had me on pins and needles because because we were out there again and he caught a nice brown that was actually an inch or an inch and a half longer than mine,” Nacker said. “I thought for sure this fish was going to beat me.

“He went to weigh it at the McKinley station and he called me. He said it was 13.8 pounds. It was a big relief for me. I would have been happy if he would have won, though, because I have a great group of guys I fish with and we were all rooting for each other.”

