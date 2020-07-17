Salmon-A-Rama: Whitewater's Laituri takes overall lead with 33.62 pounder

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Racine's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

It took four days, but the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan fishing contest has a new overall leader.

And he has a previous contest leader to thank for it.

Michael Laituri of Whitewater landed a chinook salmon weighing 33.62 pounds on Friday morning to surpass previous leader Justin Zblewski of Milwaukee, who caught a chinook weighing 30.03 pounds on Monday.

It was just the second fish of 30 pounds or more caught in this year’s contest and it was just 0.02 pounds short of last year’s winning fish caught by Jim Lafortune.

Before he went out on the lake Friday, he had a good feeling, but wasn’t quite expecting this.

“I thought I had a chance at something, but the grand prize seemed out of range,” said Laituri, 52, an auditor who has been finishing in Salmon-A-Rama for seven years with little success.

He finished eighth in the offshore coho division in 2016 and the largest chinook he caught was a 22.46-pounder last year. His best overall finish was 123rd in 2015.

Laituri was out before dawn on a boat owned by Scott Pellinen, who led the contest Sunday with a 28.98-pound chinook (Pellinen remains sixth overall).