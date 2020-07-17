Salmon-A-Rama: Whitewater's Laituri takes overall lead with 33.62 pounder

It took four days, but the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan fishing contest has a new overall leader.
And he has a previous contest leader to thank for it.
Michael Laituri of Whitewater landed a chinook salmon weighing 33.62 pounds on Friday morning to surpass previous leader Justin Zblewski of Milwaukee, who caught a chinook weighing 30.03 pounds on Monday.
It was just the second fish of 30 pounds or more caught in this year’s contest and it was just 0.02 pounds short of last year’s winning fish caught by Jim Lafortune.
Before he went out on the lake Friday, he had a good feeling, but wasn’t quite expecting this.
“I thought I had a chance at something, but the grand prize seemed out of range,” said Laituri, 52, an auditor who has been finishing in Salmon-A-Rama for seven years with little success.
He finished eighth in the offshore coho division in 2016 and the largest chinook he caught was a 22.46-pounder last year. His best overall finish was 123rd in 2015.
Laituri was out before dawn on a boat owned by Scott Pellinen, who led the contest Sunday with a 28.98-pound chinook (Pellinen remains sixth overall).
Pellinen picked the spot for the day’s fishing, which was about five miles offshore between Racine and Kenosha. They got out at about 3:30 a.m. and it took an hour for Laituri’s big fish, the first hit of the morning, to strike his line.
It took about a half-hour to bring it into the boat.
“It ran three times,” Laituri said. “I knew it was big, but I didn’t realize it was that big. We didn’t weigh it on the boat.”
The two caught about five other fish, but nothing of note.
Laituri’s catch also moved him into second place in the master angler division (catching at least one of each of the five species in the contest) with a total catch of 76.20 pounds. Chris Moczynski leads master angler with 76.44 pounds.
In one other lead change, two anglers took over the top two spots in the Youth Division. Sebastian Zawisza, fishing out of Racine, took the lead with a chinook of 24.61 pounds and Brianna Meyer, fishing out of Sheboygan, is second with a chinook of 23.87 pounds.
