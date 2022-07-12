Salmon-A-Rama: Van Gompel takes over lead with 34.94-pound chinook

It was nothing less than a miracle.

First, Craig Van Gompel was trying to fish in choppy water in his 14-foot kayak Tuesday morning.

Second, he only had about 15 minutes before he had to head back in and get ready for his job.

And third, Van Gompel was trying to manage three lines, two of which he was struggling to untangle while assuming he had lost his fish in all the chaos.

But when it was over, Van Gompel managed to reel in a 34.94-pound chinook salmon that gave him the overall lead in the annual Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan fishing contest.

As he reflected on his achievement early Tuesday afternoon, Van Gonpel still couldn't believe what he accomplished by himself in a kayak.

"You have to be the engine, the navigator, the angler ... you're everything when you're out there in a kayak," he said. "It's kind of fun because it's just you and the fish."

Which brings us to about 5:15 Tuesday morning, when the 38-year-old pharmacist for Advocate Aurora tentatively headed out about a mile and a half off of Port Washington in that choppy water.

"Once I got out there, I thought about packing it up and going back," Van Gompel said, referring to the challenging conditions. "But I only had so many minutes to fish, so I stayed out there."

And then things got chaotic. Fishing in about 100 feet of water with a flasher fly, Van Gompel felt his fish hit. The fish was about 40 feet down, he said.

"It hit and it took off about 250 feet of drag right away," he said. "So I knew I had a king, but I didn't know how big it was at that point. Because 10 pounders or 20 pounders, they all take off and use 250 feet of line right away.

"The problem is that the fish kind of came back at me and put slack in my line. I caught up to it, the wind spun me around in a circle and all my lines got tangled up. I ran three lines and everything got tangled and my line went completely slack.

"I thought I lost the fish, so I set my rod down on the deck of my kayak. And then I cleared the other two lines, which probably took two or three minutes to wind in all the lines and put the rods away."

Van Gompel was in for a major surprise.

"I went back to winding the other line, which was still slack," he said. "I thought I had lost the fish. Suddenly, there was weight there and I thought, 'Oh, great. I'm snagged on the bottom or something.' And then I felt one big hit and I thought, 'Holy, ----, I can't believe the fish is still on after all of that time!"

But it still wasn't a done deal for Van Gompel. Trying to handle all of this by himself, he struggled to get the fish into his net.

"I was thinking, 'Get it further in the net,' " Van Gompel said. "It kind of got caught on the edge of the net and didn't get all the way to the bottom. When I brought the fish up, only about three-quarters of it was in the net. The tail was hanging out, so I grabbed the tail with my free hand, and as I picked the net up over the edge of the kayak, the hoop bent and broke. The net broke and the fish fell right at my feet in the kayak.

"So I have to but a new net now."

It will be a small price to pay if Van Gompel ends up winning the contest. Based on recent history, there appears to be a good chance of Van Gompel being declared the winner when the contest officially ends at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Since 2014, Van Gompel's catch is the largest registered in the contest. The next largest is the 33.64-pound chinook registered by Jim LaFortune, SAR's chairman, in 2019.

Is Van Gompel confident his fish will hold its lead until Sunday morning?

"I'm hopeful," he said. "I won't say I'm confident. I'm hopeful it will hold up, but there are a lot of big fish around and there's a lot of time left. So I know there's the possibility it could get knocked out.

"That's fine. I'd like to see the one that knocks it out. It will be a 35-pounder-plus, so that will be a big fish."

No matter what happens, Van Gompel will always cherish how he managed to single-handedly reel in his big fish Tuesday morning.

"I think I would have lost it nine times out of 10 if I had to do it all over," he said.