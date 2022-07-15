Salmon-A-Rama: Union Grove's Caminiti takes offshore coho lead

Jim Caminiti left Reefpoint Marina just before dawn Friday to try his luck in the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest.

It was probably the calmest day on the lake and there was rain in the forecast, but he and his son, Brian, headed straight east and set out their lines.

It didn’t take long for Caminiti to pull in a fish worthy of the SAR leaderboard.

The 73-year-old retiree from Union Grove caught a coho salmon weighing 12.96 pounds and took over the lead in the offshore coho division.

Caminiti easily surpassed the previous leader, caught Thursday, was a 12.12-pound coho registered by Roy Werner at the Port Washington weight-in station.

It was the first time Caminiti has been on the leaderboard in 50 years of fishing in Salmon-A-Rama, and it was the largest coho he’s every caught.

“We went out at 4:30 a.m. and went east to about 100 feet of water,” Caminiti said. “We’ve fished out there before and I knew there were some fish in the area.”

It took about a half hour to get to the spot and the coho hit about 15 minutes later. He and his son brought in six fish, but nothing close to the coho.

“We had a good day,” Caminiti said. “We were six for 11 (hooked). We should have been done by 8 a.m., but we couldn’t keep them on (the hook).”

They came in when it started raining, but they had their fish.

Caminiti said he will probably go back out Saturday and possibly on Sunday morning, the final day of SAR.

BUSY MORNING: SAR director Jim LaFortune had little time to talk early Saturday afternoon, which was OK, considering the morning he had.

LaFortune, who has been most of the weighing in of fish at SAR headquarters at Reefpoint Marina, didn’t have time for a break, much less an interview.

“I’ve literally been going nonstop,” LaFortune said. “I literally haven’t even gotten a drink of soda in two hours.

“It’s been crazy.”

SHORE ANGLERS SHORTCHANGED: It has not been a good week so for for onshore fishermen as there have been just 27 fish registered in the four major categories (chinook, coho, brown trout, rainbow trout).

The majority of the fish caught have been rainbow, with 19 registered. There are seven chinook, one brown trout and no coho onshore.

In the Other category, which have all been carp, there are 16 registered, the largest one a 25.46-pounder registered Tuesday by Goran Batlak of Sheboygan.

RESULTS ONLINE: All Salmon-A-Rama results can be accessed online at standings.salmon-a-rama.com. Results are updated regularly as fish are weighed in.

Weigh-in times for all official SAR ports are online at salmon-a-rama.com/tickets.