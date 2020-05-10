Salmon-A-Rama tournament plans to go forward without its festival

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Whether Racine’s annual Lighthouse Run will be held June 20 as scheduled depends on what state leaders proclaim after Gov. Tony Evers “Safer At Home” order expires May 26, or perhaps earlier depending on a pending state Supreme Court case.

The annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest is pretty much in the same boat.

According to SAR chairman Jim LaFortune, the event is still scheduled for July 11-19. If that does happen, there will be a substantial change.

“I would say this: We plan on a tournament taking place at the entirety that the event has always taken place, with the understanding that the festival part of it will have to be eliminated,” he said.

But having a fishing tournament at this point is still tenuous, LaFortune adds, because of the complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As Craig Bender of Salmon Unlimited said, the Department of Natural Resources will not allow the tournament to be held if Evers’ order is still in effect.

“Right now, the intentions are to lift the ban by the end of May, so hence, the tournament should be a go,” Bender said. “Now, we have another tournament which we traditionally hold the first Saturday in June called the Salmon Unlimited Open and we have moved that to Aug. 8 just in case the ban is not lifted.”