Salmon-A-Rama tournament plans to go forward without its festival

Whether Racine’s annual Lighthouse Run will be held June 20 as scheduled depends on what state leaders proclaim after Gov. Tony Evers “Safer At Home” order expires May 26, or perhaps earlier depending on a pending state Supreme Court case.
The annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest is pretty much in the same boat.
According to SAR chairman Jim LaFortune, the event is still scheduled for July 11-19. If that does happen, there will be a substantial change.
“I would say this: We plan on a tournament taking place at the entirety that the event has always taken place, with the understanding that the festival part of it will have to be eliminated,” he said.
But having a fishing tournament at this point is still tenuous, LaFortune adds, because of the complications caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. As Craig Bender of Salmon Unlimited said, the Department of Natural Resources will not allow the tournament to be held if Evers’ order is still in effect.
“Right now, the intentions are to lift the ban by the end of May, so hence, the tournament should be a go,” Bender said. “Now, we have another tournament which we traditionally hold the first Saturday in June called the Salmon Unlimited Open and we have moved that to Aug. 8 just in case the ban is not lifted.”
Financial considerations caused by the pandemic could take a big toll on the tournament, LaFortune said.
“Right now, nonprofits are struggling just to keep their heads afloat,” he said. “There’s not that extra money and to invest that money would be absolutely stupid because any financial advisor out there is telling people not to buy anything because you don’t know where we’re going economically.
“Basically, with the tournament part of it, we’re optimistic. We might have to lower the grand prize from $25,000. But I guess right now, we just don’t know anything. We don’t know if there’s going to be 500 people in it or 5,000 because we don’t know what the rules are going to be.”
LaFortune, who was in his sixth year as SAR chairman last summer, won the contest with the 33.64-pound chinook salmon he caught two to three miles south of Milwaukee.
Photos from Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama 2019 kicked off Sunday along Lake Michigan. The festival is running from July 13-21 with the weigh-in area and festival site at Pershing Park.
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Salmon-A-Rama
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.