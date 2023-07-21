RACINE — There’s a big fish out there yet to be caught in the Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest.

But as of Friday, no one has caught it yet.

The Grand Prize leader is still Tom Brey, who caught a 31.90-pound chinook salmon in the Door County area Sunday.

However, Jim Parquette came close Friday by bringing in a chinook caught near Racine that weighed exactly 31 pounds. The only other 30-pound fish registered so far is a 30-pound chinook caught Thursday near Milwaukee.

The onshore Grand Prize leader is still Ivan Stross of Oak Creek, who caught his 26.50-pound chinook on July 15, the first day of the contest.

While the sizes of the fish registered haven’t been big, the sheer number of fish being caught is. Salmon-A-Rama contest chairman Jim LaFortune didn’t have the numbers, but said stocking efforts a couple of years ago are starting pay off.

“There was a period where the DNR (Department of Natural Resources) wasn’t really sure about stocking numbers and how many fish were naturally reproducing,” LaFortune said. “We had an organization, the WLBA (Wisconsin Lakeshore business Association), that went out and solicited for us to be able to get more chinook, which in return for them would promote the businesses up and down the lakeshore.

“We’re a couple of years in with the stocking efforts and that’s why we’re not seeing (a lot of) 30-plus pounders, but we’re seeing a lot more chinook. The numbers are way, way up as far as fish being caught.”

LaFortune said the last couple of days have been pretty rough on the lake and not a lot of anglers are getting out. He also said a recent trend is beginning to reverse.

“Over the last few years, we have not had a morning bite or an evening bite — they just stumble upon (the fish),” LaFortune said. “We’re getting back into that routine of being able to predict getting a couple of fish first thing in the morning or a couple of fish just before dark.

“I think we will get one more window of opportunity Saturday morning and Saturday evening, so I think you will see a big push. On Sunday, most people will be throwing in the towel — after nine days, that will be enough of that.”

If everything holds up as it is now, LaFortune will be a master forecaster.

“Somebody asked me what was going to win (the contest) and I said 31.9 and that’s where we are,” he said. “I figured it would be under 32 pounds, but there’s (a big one) definitely out there somewhere.”

Category leaders

As of 4 p.m. Friday, here are the leaders in the offshore, onshore and other categories going into Saturday, the final full day of Salmon-A-Rama. The contest ends at 11 a.m. Sunday.

Anglers are listed by name, date registered, port where the fish was registered and weight in pounds.

OFFSHORE: Lake trout — John Messina, July 17, Racine, 23.45. Rainbow trout — Roberta Whiteman, July 17, Racine, 15.85. Brown trout — Ross Wiederhold, July 19, Racine, 23.70. Chinook salmon — Tom Brey, July 16, Washington Island, 31.90. Coho salmon — Matt Smith, July 20, Sturgeon Bay, 14.86. Master Angler — Thomas Pietila, July 20, Racine, 74.70.

ONSHORE: Rainbow trout — Ivan Stross, July 16, Racine, 12.60. Brown trout — Al Eng, July 15, Milwaukee, 15.94. Chinook salmon — Stross, July 15, Racine, 26.50. Coho Salmon — Chris Andrea, July 20, Port Washington, 8.62. Master angler — Birdies Yang, July 16, Sheboygan, 42.44.

PERCH DIVISION: John Otwaska Jr., July 17, Racine, 1,810 millimeters.

KAYAK DIVISION: Zach Schultz, July 17, Port Washington, 23.96.

YOUTH DIVISION: Offshore — Jake Hahn, July 18, Racine, 28.05. Onshore — Cyrus Her, July 21, Milwaukee, 7.18. Junior Slam — Levi Chevalier, July 19, Marinette, 99.44. Master Angler — Jake Nikolai, July 19, Racine, 65.25.

RESULTS: To see complete standings, go online to standings.salmon-a-rama.com