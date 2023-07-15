RACINE — The Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest got off to an interesting start Saturday.

Longtime SAR contestant Ivan Stross of Oak Creek added to his tournament legacy by catching one of the four largest fish ever caught onshore in the contest, a chinook salmon weighing 26.50 pounds.

Not surprisingly, Stross has two of the other three — a 30-plus pound chinook caught in 1994 and a 26.86-pounder caught in 2002. One other angler brought in a 30-plus pounder onshore.

He said it is the largest fish caught onshore since his winner in 2002.

“I have a very good memory,” Stross said.

Stross, 54, who has won the onshore division “many times,” was fishing north of Racine when the fish hit around 1:30 a.m., just 90 minutes after SAR started at 12:01 a.m. He was using an alewife as bait.

“I was really shocked that I caught it in the warm water I was fishing in,” Stross said. “It was an epic fight — it took out 350 feet of line and it would not come in. I finally got him in, in the dark, at about 2 a.m.

“I’m shocked I’m in the overall lead on the first day of the tournament. I’m really tickled I got one right away.”

Stross may have a little bit of divine help. His father, Richard, passed away in January and Stross dedicated the catch to him.

The fish has a good chance to stay on top of the onshore leaderboard — the next largest fish caught on shore was an 18.64-pound chinook caught by Al Eng of Milwaukee, who also has the largest brown trout caught on shore (15.94 pounds) — but it is likely larger fish will be caught from a boat.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the offshore leader was a 25.66-pound chinook caught in the area around Door County and weighed in at the weigh station in Sturgeon Bay.

The angler’s name was not available.

The overall offshore leaderboard is very close in the early going, with the top 10 offshore catches ranging from 25.66 to 22.90 pounds.

EARLY MASTER: One SAR contestant had a great first day in the contest.

As of 4 p.m. Saturday, Todd Geboy of Milwaukee was the only angler to get on the Master Angler leaderboard on the first day as he caught all five species of fish — chinook, coho salmon, brown trout, lake trout, rainbow trout.

The largest of the five he caught was a brown trout weighing 13 pounds, which ranks him 14th in the offshore brown category. The five fish weighed a combined 42.78 pounds.

VAN GOMPEL AT IT AGAIN: Last year’s grand prize winner, Nick Van Gompel of Cedarburg, who caught the winning fish in a kayak, leads the kayak division Saturday on the first day with a 22.20-pound chinook.

Last year, he caught the winning fish, a 34.94-pound chinook, on the fourth day of the contest and it held up to the final day.

OVERALL GOOD START: As of 4 p.m. Saturday, the top 35 fish caught weighed at least 20 pounds. All but five of them are chinook salmon.