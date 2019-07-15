The original plan was for Luke Jankowski to go solo on Monday.
And then his 10-year-old son, Owen, asked about joining him on his trek out on Lake Michigan for the annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing tournament. That late change in plans turned into an ultimate father-and-son moment that each will have with them through the rest of their lives.
Fishing about a mile and a half northeast of Sheboygan, where the Jankowskis live, Owen’s line starting coming to life at about 7:30 a.m. Monday. Remembering his father’s advice to, “keep the rod tip up,” the little guy struggled with the fish for about 20 minutes before reeling it to the side of the boat.
Luke took over at that point, netting a 28.69-pound chinook that catapulted him on to the top of the Youth Division – by the slimmest of margins. Tred Hildebrand of Sheboygan is second at 28.64 pounds and Anthony Brinkman of Racine is third at 28.46.
“Once he netted it, I started flipping out,” Owen said. “It was the biggest fish I ever caught.”
It was a fortunate development for Luke and his only son, who caught the fish in about 100 feet of water using a flasher fly. And it almost didn’t happen.
“I planned on going out alone, but he decided to come with,” said Luke, a 40-year-old insurance salesman. “We talked about it (Sunday) night and he said he wanted to go. It was pretty cool. We were very excited. We slapped high fives about 10 times.”
Luke took a day of vacation Monday, but plans to work the rest of the week. Still, father and son are going to be making more excursions onto the lake, especially after what happened Monday morning.
“Absolutely,” Luke said. “He’s going to try and get out there with me again and I’m going to try and get out a bunch of times this week.”
THE HEAT IS ON: Kevin Whitford of Mineral Point was sitting in his Ford F-150 Monday afternoon with the air conditioner cranked up. After a scorching morning on the lake, when the sun was beating down and temperatures reached the high 80s, Whitford was cooling down.
It’s likely quite a few anglers are going to be looking for relief this week, when temperatures are forecast to be in the 80s and 90s. The hottest day is forecast to be Friday, when the temperature is expected to reach 96 degrees.
“I just makes it miserable because it’s so hot,” said Whiteford, who is especially sensitive to the heat after part of his right long was removed in 1996. “You’re hot out on the boat, especially if you don’t have a roof or a top on your boat. It’s just terrible. And then you come back on land. I get overheated easily and then I come back and I get in my truck, turn the air on and get cooled down.”
A double challenge is trying to figure out where the fish are when the heat gets so intense. Luke Jankowski of Sheboygan can attest to that.
“It hasn’t been as hot up here (in Sheboygan), but the biggest challenge is that salmon thrive in the cooler water. So when it’s hot and sunny, sometimes you have to struggle to find cooler water where the fish are hanging out. That’s probably the biggest challenge, is finding fish when it’s hot and sunny out.”
What’s Jankowski’s best advice to handle the heat?
“Get up early and stay out late!” he said.
A DAY TO REMEMBER: Tuesday will make the ninth anniversary when of Roger Hellen of Franksville and fishing partner Joe Miller reeled in the 41.15-pound brown trout a mile and a half northeast of Siena Center.
It remains the largest fish ever registered in the Salmon-A-Rama Tournament, which started in 1975. And the fish was later certified as a world-record fish for its species.
Hellen and Miller are still seen regularly during Salmon-A-Rama and some people can remember where they were when the news hit. One of them is MaryLee Hetland, a longtime SAR volunteer.
“Craig Bender called and said, ‘Hurry and get down here with your camera. We have a state record,’ “ Hetland said. “I had just gotten a tetanus shot, so I had to fly out of the doctor’s office to come down here and take a picture of it. And that sucker was huge! It literally took the whole cooler. It took two guys to hold it.
“I could barely lift up my camera to take a picture (because of her shot). That was a hysterical day. I hope something like that happens again this year.”
HER LUCKY DAY: Jennifer Friedrichs, a 59-year-old homemaker from Oak Creek, is the only name so far appearing in the master angler standings of the boat division. Going out Sunday night with boyfriend Don Kowalski and friend Jeff Siira in Kowalksi’s boat “Team Pair Of Dice,” Friedrichs brought back 46.08 pounds of fish. Her largest catch was a 13-pound brown trout.
“It was great,” she said. “I didn’t know how lucky I can be. And then I got my brown trout at the end. I was like, ‘Dang!’
“We’re going to go out all week and we’re going to go deep. Hopefully, the heat won’t affect us.”
