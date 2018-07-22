RACINE — As a testy Lake Michigan churned a few hundred feet away, Craig Bender quietly went about his business on the Salmon-A-Rama grounds Sunday.
It was just after the contest officially ended at 11 a.m. and Bender, a longtime SAR volunteer, was folding tables and mopping the floor at the weigh-in station. In just about any other year of the contest at this time, there would have been the hustle and bustle of fishermen hurrying off the lake to get in line and have their prized fish weighed in before the official deadline.
Not this time. In fact, there wasn't a single leaderboard change Sunday.
Tricky fishing conditions were the rule the first half of the contest. And then the real haymaker came Friday, Saturday and Sunday, when wind and rain slowed fishing to a virtual standstill. There were even small-craft advisories the last three days of the contest.
And when it officially ended Sunday, 23-year-old Oostburg residemt Tyler Hartmann, a polite, well-spoken young man who was the valedictorian of his high school class, walked off with the grand prize. He did so with a fish caught about 30 hours into the contest that he gave little chance of holding the lead for the week.
But with so many anglers unable to get out on the choppy lake, let alone fish on it, Hartmann's 30.26-pound chinook salmon stood the test of time. It was more than three pounds lighter than Steve Wakefield's prize-winning 33.46-pound chinook last year.
"When we weighed it, I was like, 'Cool,' said Hartmann, who graduated from the University of Wisconsin in 2017 with a triple major and plans to become a teacher. "I thought, 'We're on top now and that's awesome in itself.' I know there's like 4,300 people in this, so if you can be leading for even a couple of minutes, awesome.
"I knew there were some big fish. Even talking to people where we registered it (in Sheboygan), they were saying, 'There's probably going to be some bigger fish caught. It should make the board, but don't get your hopes up.' So I had tempered expectations, to say the least."
Mother Nature turned out to be Hartmann's best friend with her nasty ways.
"Fish started out really good the first couple of days," said Bender, a longtime contestant in SAR. "But the lake temperatures changed dramatically with the winds. We had winds, really, from every direction and the fish really scattered.
"In May, we fished in Michigan and the fish were just outstanding. We thought there was going to be these 40-pound chinook (in SAR). But the fish just moved away. But what are you going to do? It's fishing. Everybody fishes in the same lake."
Was Hartmann relieved over his good fortune? Not at all.
"I wish it wasn't like that, actually," he said. "As much as it played in my favor, I wish it would have been nice weather where people could get out there and catch a bigger fish. Because there were people who had to stay off the lake because they didn't have bigger boats."
Hartmann caught his fish in 45 feet of water at about 5:30 a.m., July 15 — the second day of the contest — in foggy conditions a little north of the Sheboygan harbor. "If it wasn't so foggy, you could have seen the shore," he said. He was fishing with his father, Jim, and family friend Mike Pautz, on Pautz's 18-foot boat. His bait of choice was a pearl J-Plug.
Sheboygan seemed to be a hot location for fish this year. And Wakefield caught his prize winner last year four miles northeast of Sheboygan.
For the first time, the SAR's overall champion had the option of two prizes. The first was $21,150 in cash plus a 9.9-horsepower Yamaha outboard motor valued at $3,750. The second was a choice of three vehicles donated by Lynch Chevrolet Buick GMC in Burlington, each of which was valued at more than the cash/outboard motor option.
Which did Hartmann choose?
"As much as I would love to have the new vehicle — I drive a 2002 Corolla and, two years ago, the muffler fell off it, so it's time — it's easier to split up the cash and that's something I want to make sure gets done with the other people who were in the boat," he said. "To me, it wasn't just I who caught the fish.
"I don't think this is necessarily my grand prize. It's the grand prize for the people who were on the boat."
Hartmann was asked whether keeping the entire grand prize would have helped paying off his student loan from college.
"I worked my butt off in high school to get some different scholarships, so I don't have a loan," he said.
• Chris Archer of Milwaukee won $1,500 for winning the off-shore championship with the 24.15-pound brown trout he registered Tuesday. The Oak Creek resident caught the fish in Milwaukee.
"Where I was at, I was blocked by the wind a little bit, but it still had an effect," Archer said. "It seems like those nicer browns like to be in that wind and that nastier weather, so it didn't really have an effect on my fish."
• The kayak champion was Mark Rasmussen Jr., of Jackson, who registered a 27.08-pound chinook July 15. Rasmussen won an Old Town Topwater 120 fishing kayak, valued at $999.99.
"It was very tough," he said. "I honestly didn't fish Friday, Saturday or Sunday because of the conditions. Kayak conditions were great Monday through Thursday, so I was out there every morning., just grinding away.
"My goal is I actually want to win the boat division out of a kayak. That's what I do every year. Last year, I had the seventh-place chinook I caught out of a kayak and registered it in the boat division."
• Al Eng of Antioch, Ill., won $409 for being one of the shore division champions. Eng won the rainbow trout division with the 16.80-pound fish he caught Monday in what he said was, "a north port."
"The lake was challenging, but it set up very well for the shore guys," Eng said. "It was just a matter of a waiting game. Water temps were about 42 to 44 (degrees) last weekend and it was just a matter of time before things warmed up. So it was just a big waiting game."
• And then there was old reliable Tim Rumlow, who made his presence known, as usual, in SAR. Rumlow was the shore chinook division with the 20.31-pound catch he registered Tuesday — the only other fish registered in that category was 4.91 pounds.
One could almost call Rumlow "Mr. Salmon-A-Rama," based on his history in this tournament.
"I have 17 or 19 category wins, I've won the overall on-shore five times, the boat division king (chinook) once and I think I won master angler two or three times, something like that," he said.
What's the best advice Rumlow can offer?
"Be prepared, fish hard and, the biggest thing is, capitalize when it happens," he said. "The bottom line is you've got to land the one you hook."
