Salmon-A-Rama
GRAND PRIZE DIVISION
1. Tyler Hartmann, Sheboygan, chinook salmon, 30.26. 2. Michael Piering, Milwaukee, chinook salmon, 30.22. 3. Scott Schmoll, Racine, chinook salmon, 28.75. 4. Charter customer, chinook salmon, 28.60. 5. Andrew Sharpe, Sheboygan, chinook salmon, 28.37.
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Chinook salmon
1. Tyler Hartmann, Sheboygan, 30.26. 2. Michael Piering, Milwaukee, 30.22. 3. Scott Schmoll, Racine, 28.75. 4. Charter customer, 28.60. 5. Andrew Sharpes, Sheboygan, 28.37.
Lake trout
1. Roger Hellen, Racine, 21.96. 2. Perry Schneeberg, Racine, 21.62, 3. Eric Haataja, Milwaukee, 21.56. 4. Nick Hutchinson, Racine, 21.08. 5. Frank Grider Jr., Racine, 20.80.
Rainbow trout
1. Joe Kranc, Benton Harbor, Mich., 16.38. 2. Manuel Martinez Jr., Racine, 14.52. 3. Joe Kranc, Benton Harbor, Mich., 14.48. 4. Peter Lorbiecki, Port Washington, 14.21. 5. Brent Hangartner, Racine, 13.71.
Brown trout
1. Jeff Durik, Racine. 24.53. 2. Jeff Derksen, Port Washington, 21.72. 3. Chris Moczynski, Racine, 21.66. 4. Randy Visser, Port Washington, 21.63. 5. Charter customer, Milwaukee, 21.49.
Coho salmon
1. William Canales, Milwaukee, 12.78. 2. Nicholas Prokup, Racine, 11.36. 3. David Meyer, Racine, 11.22. 4. Tim Skalitzky, Racine, 10.95. 5. Jonathan Becker, Racine, 9.22.
Master Angler
1. Charter customer, Racine, 70.75. 2. Andrew Korducki, Milwaukee, 66.20, 3. Robert Ilk, Racine, 62.58. 4. Tanner Schmoldt, Port Washington, 57.49, 5. Kirt Jobe, Racine, 53.62.
ONSHORE DIVISION
Overall
1. Chris Andrea, brown trout, Milwaukee, 24.15. 2. Tim Rumlow, chinook salmon, Racine, 20.31. 3. John Jacobson, brown trout, Racine, 19.88. 4. Ramon Rios, brown trout, Racine, 17.26. 5. Al Eng, rainbow trout, Sheboygan, 16.80.
Rainbow trout
1. Al Eng, Sheboygan, 16.80. 2. Jordan Wheeler, Milwaukee, 12.06, 3. Kane Olsen, Kewaunee, 9.46. 4. John Otwaska Jr., Sheboygan, 7.47. 5. Bret A. Duer, Milwaukee, 6.64.
Brown trout
1. Chris Andrea, Racine, 24.15. 2. John Jacobson, brown trout, Racine, 19.88. 2. Ramon Rios, Racine, 17.26. 3. Chris Andrea, Racine, 13.15. 4. Dan Radke, Milwaukee, 15.98. 5. Khristopher J. Radke, Milwaukee, 14.94.
Chinook salmon
1. Tim Rumlow, Sheboygan, 20.31. 2. Tim Day, Racine, 4.91.
Coho salmon
1. Tim Day, Racine, 6.23. 2. Carlos Helmstedt, Sheboygan, 3.67.
Perch
1. John Otwaska, Racine, 16.37 inches. 2. Andy Lafave, Racine, 15.90. 3. Jarod Chincilla, Winthrop Harbor, 15.74. 4. Dean Bonini, Racine, 15.03. 5. Eric Gore, Racine, 14.99.
KAYAK DIVISION
1. Mark Rasmussen Jr., Port Washington, chinook salmon, 27.08. 2. Chad Gulseth, Kewaunee, chinook salmon, 25.28. 3. Gerard Urbanozo, Winthrop Harbor, chionook salmon, 25.15. 4. Todd Miller, Milwaukee, chinook salmon, 17.59. 5. Phil Skoropad, Winthrop Harbor, chinook salmon, 17.11.
YOUTH DIVISION
Overall
1. Josiah Stecker, Sheboygan, chinook salmon, 21.91. 2. Jordyn Wolf, Milwaukee, 21.88, chinook salmon. 3. Levin Bruns-boulieu, Racine, chinook salmon, 21.70. 4. Austin Ziegler, Sheboygan, chinook salmon, 20.60. 5. Jacob Naber, Kewaunee, chinook salmon, 20.51.
Junior Slam
1. Dustin Pogorzelski, Racine, 58.37, 2. Josiah Stecker, Sheboygan, 48.22, 3. Ava Pietila, Racine, 48.00. 4. Andrew Jakes, Racine, 47.84, 5. Olivia Witkowski, Milwaukee, 47.21.
Master Angler
1. Olivia Witkowski, Milwaukee, 39.55. 2. Logan Stillman, Milwaukee, 30.28.
