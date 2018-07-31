Salmon-A-Rama
Final standings
GRAND PRIZE DIVISION
1. Tyler Hartmann, Sheboygan, chinook salmon, 30.26. 2. Michael Piering, Milwaukee, chinook salmon, 30.22. 3. Derek Martin, Racine, chinook salmon, 30.16. 4. Scott Schmoll, Racine, chinook salmon, 28.75. 5. Bill Classon, Algoma, chinook salmon, 28.70.
OFFSHORE DIVISION
Chinook salmon
1. Tyler Hartmann, Sheboygan, 30.26. 2. Michael Piering, Milwaukee, 30.22. 3. Derek Martin, Racine, 30.16. 4. Scott Schmoll, Racine, 28.75. 5. Bill Classon, Algoma, 28.70.
Lake trout
1. Gary Seeman, Milwaukee, 23.16. 2. Roger Hellen, Racine, 21.96. 3. Perry Schneeberg, Racine, 21.62, 4. Eric Haataja, Milwaukee, 21.56. 5. Charter customer, Milwaukee, 21.22.
Rainbow trout
1. Joe Kranc, Benton Harbor, Mich., 16.38. 2. Gary Anderson, Kewaunee, 16.28. 3. Ron Levin, Winthrop Harbor, Ill., 15.58, 4. Manuel Martinez Jr., Racine, 14.52. 5. Joe Kranc, Benton Harbor, 14.48.
Brown trout
1. Jeff Durik, Racine. 24.53. 2. Craig Bender, Racine, 23.61. 3. Jim LaFortune, Racine, 22.69. 4. John Krahn, Racine, 22.57. 5. Charles Wyatt, Racine, 21.99.
Coho salmon
1. Ken Hunt, Milwaukee, 15.05. 2. Mark Scaffidi, Milwaukee, 14.32. 3. Charter customer, Milwaukee, 12.83, 4. William Canales, Milwaukee, 12.78. 5. Bradley Persson, Milwaukee, 11.97.
Master Angler
1. Perry Schneeberg, Racine, 85.86. 2. Mike Nikolai, Racine, 76.58. 3. Andrew Korducki, Milwaukee, 76.23, 4. Nick Hutchinson, Racine, 72.37. 5. Thomas Pietila, Racine, 71.36.
ONSHORE DIVISION
Overall
1. Chris Andrea, Milwaukee, brown trout, 24.15. 2. Tim Rumlow, Racine, chinook salmon, 20.31. 3. Andrea, Milwaukee, brown trout, 20.22. 4. John Jacobson, Racine, brown trout, 19.88. 5. Ramon Rios, Racine, brown trout, 17.26.
Rainbow trout
1. Al Eng, Sheboygan, 16.80. 2. Steve Braddy, Benton Harbor, 14.51. 3. Brady Greenberg, Benton Harbor, 14.15. 4. Braddy, Benton Harbor, 12.93. 5. Greenberg, Racine, 12.89.
Brown trout
1. Chris Andrea, Milwaukee, 24.15. 2. Andrea, Milwaukee, 20.22. 3. John Jacobson, Racine, 19.88. 4. Ramon Rios, Racine, 17.26. 5. Dan Radke, Milwaukee, 15.98.
Chinook salmon
1. Tim Rumlow, Sheboygan, 20.31. 2. Tim Day, Racine, 4.91.
Coho salmon
1. Tim Day, Racine, 6.23. 2. Carlos Helmstedt, Sheboygan, 3.67, 3. Ace Vue, Milwaukee, 0.49.
Perch
1. Jarod Chinchilla, Winthrop Harbor, 1,652(mm). 2. John Otwaska, Racine, 1,637. 3. Dean Watson, Racine, 1,609. 4. Andy Lafave, Racine, 1,590. 5. Dean Bonini, Racine, 1,503.
KAYAK DIVISION
1. Mark Rasmussen Jr., Port Washington, chinook salmon, 27.08. 2, Chad Gulseth, Kewaunee, chinook salmon, 25.28. 3. Gerard Urbanozo, Winthrop Harbor, Ill., chinook salmon, 25.15. 4. Todd Miller, Milwaukee, chinook salmon, 17.59. 5. Phil Skoropad, Winthrop Harbor, chinook salmon, 17.11.
YOUTH DIVISION
Overall
1. Josiah Stecker, Sheboygan, chinook salmon, 21.91. 2. Jordyn Wolf, Milwaukee, 21.88, chinook salmon. 3. Austin Ziegler, Sheboygan, chinook salmon 21.78. 4. Levin Bruns-boulieu, Racine, chinook salmon, 21.70. 5. Jacob Naber, Kewaunee, chinook salmon, 20.51.
Junior Slam
1. Dustin Pogorzelski, Racine, 73.64. 2. Austin Ziegler, Sheboygan, 71.43. 3. Josh Stecker, Sheboygan, 70.65. 4. Mason Sittig, Racine, 66.34. 5. Ava Pietila, Racine, 65.69.
Master Angler
1. Dustin Pogorzelski, Racine, 63.81. 2. Ava Pietila, Racine, 53.17. 3. Dylan Schnaare, Racine, 48.37. 4. Sebastian Zawisza, Milwaukee, 47.87. 5. Logan Stillman, Milwaukee, 44.52.
