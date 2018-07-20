RACINE — It could be the final window for good fishing conditions before the Salmon-A-Rama contest concludes, so chairman Jim LaFortune expects a mad dash to the water Saturday morning.
Although the Racine forecast includes a chance of early showers, meteorologists predict heavier storms will roll in after noon. The National Weather Service issued a small craft advisory from Milwaukee south to Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, from 1 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. Sunday. That would extend well beyond the contest’s 11 a.m. finish.
“After tomorrow morning, you won’t see much of anything changing (in the standings),” LaFortune said. “I think it’s one shot left for the rest of us.”
Salmon-A-Rama officials strongly recommend that boaters heed the advisory and avoid potentially dangerous conditions. Although some competitors have large watercraft, relatively speaking, LaFortune said for the purposes of the advisories “every one of the boats that are fishing this event are considered small craft.”
Only 43 fish were registered Friday, as the dreary, wet scene provided a possible weekend preview.
For the anglers atop the leaderboard, the weather could essentially shorten the wait as they sweat out the final day and a half. Tyler Hartmann, 23, of Oostburg retained the overall lead for a sixth straight day with a 30.26-pound chinook salmon, with the $25,000 grand prize awaiting the winner.
More so than in past years, LaFortune has noticed that every ounce matters. The three heaviest registered fish, all chinooks, are separated by just one-tenth of a pound.
“All the fish are within ounces of each other,” LaFortune said. “I’ve never seen a leaderboard so packed.”
Best of a slim lot
Three days after he caught a category-leading chinook, the weather kept Tim Rumlow away from the pier and finally gave him a chance to transport the fish from Sheboygan to SAR headquarters in Racine.
It weighed 20.31 pounds, more than four times the size of the only other chinook registered in the shore division. Fishing from a pier with his wife, Martha, and friend Goran Batlak, Rumlow hooked the brute with an alewife and landed it around 3 a.m. Tuesday – after untangling the line from his other rod.
Considering the frustration he and fellow land-based anglers have endured for most of the tournament, Rumlow knew immediately the salmon would rise to the top.
“Conditions have been good,” he said. “The fish just haven’t showed up.”
If the lead holds, it would be Rumlow’s sixth on-shore chinook victory over the past 13 years.
Minor leapfrogging
In the standings, the day wasn’t a complete washout. John Krahn turned in the second-biggest brown trout of the tournament in the boat division, a 22.57-pounder he caught aboard “Once Around.”
On the opposite side of the lake, Brady Greenberg stood third among shore-caught rainbow trout after entering a 14.15-pound fish in Benton Harbor, Michigan. Likewise, Mason Sittig moved into third in the Junior Slam event, as the combined weight of his five largest fish rose to 66.34 pounds.
Jarod Chinchilla became the new leader in the youth division’s perch category. Together, his five longest perch have measured 1,652 millimeters – about 65 inches.
