In addition to serving as chairman of the Salmon-A-Rama fishing tournament, Jim LaFortune took on a new distinction as of 9 a.m. Tuesday.
He is now the overall leader of the tournament.
The retired paramedic, a Hurley native who moved to Racine in 2008, weighed in a 33.64-pound chinook salmon at McKinley Marina in Milwaukee. He caught the fish about 7:30 Monday night about three miles north of Milwaukee in between 85 and 95 feet of water.
LaFortune's fish overtook Port Washington's Noah Caminata, who registered a 31.82-pound chinook on Saturday during the first day of the tournament. His catch is more than three pounds heavier than the 30.26-pound chinook Tyler Hartman registered to win the $25,000 grand prize last year, and is larger than every champion fish since Roger Hellen's world-record 41.15-pound brown trout caught in the 2010 contest.
And to think that is almost didn't happen.
In the two weeks leading up to the tournament and then into Monday, LaFortune has been fishing at the Wisconsin-Illinois state line with diminishing returns.
"The fishing kind of slowed down for us," he said. "It went from really good numbers to one or two bites and it just got to be such a long way for us to go. We were just looking for something different."
And then fate intervened. LaFortune received a call from friend Eric Haatja early Monday afternoon.
"He talked about the wind switching and how that should help the brown trout fishing because he knows I'm a very active brown trout fisherman," LaFortune said. "He then started talking about kings (chinook salmon) and I pried it out of him where they were.
"He was a little hesitant, but he gave in. We work together on occasion, so I think it was him paying me for a future report I'll give him."
So at 5:30 p.m. Monday, LaFortune and his friend Tim — "his last name is about as complicated as it gets," he said — backed Tim's 23-foot boat into the water at the McKinley Martina and headed out into the lake.
It didn't take long for LaFortune to realize that Haatja's advice was sound.
"We caught one when we were first setting up and it was about 22 pounds," he said. "We didn't weigh that one. And then we had another one that got off while we were fighting the first one."
The payoff came at about 7:30. Using a musselhead meat rig on a fly diver, LaFortune started a 25-minute fight after watching his line start to move.
"It hit and took out about 700 feet of line," said LaFortune, who also ranks second in the SAR's boat lake trout division with his 25.26-pound catch. "So we pulled in all the other lines and started circling it so it wouldn't spool us.
"It made a couple of pretty good runs, still, and we were finally able to get it into the boat."
His large fish heralded a long night. The two tried to weigh the fish on the boat, but the water was so choppy that they couldn't get an accurate reading. LaFortune ultimately estimated his fish to be about 31 pounds.
He kiddingly confessed to wearing out the floor at his home with his pacing during the night before the fish was officially weighed Tuesday morning.
"I was excited," he said. "It was the biggest fish I personally caught on Lake Michigan. I think my first reaction was to text Eric and thank him even though I knew he would be like, 'Hey, that's great,' but in the back of his mind, he would be thinking, 'Oh, darn!'
"I'm sure it kind of hurt."
But even though LaFortune has the largest fish registered in the SAR since 2010, he doesn't think it will hold up until 11 a.m. Sunday, when the contest officially ends.
"I'm not very confident, to be honest with you," he said. "With the size of fish that are coming in this year, I really would not put it out of the realm that a 35-pounder will come in."
MIXED EMOTIONS: Bob Merriman, a 43-yard mailman in Racine, became the only person to register a fish in the shore division for coho salmon with the 6.48-pounder he caught about 3:30 Tuesday morning.
He's not revealing the location, but did say he caught it with a cleo bait.
When he returned to his car following his catch, there was an unpleasant surprise. A $35 ticket was on his window for illegal parking.
