This year’s Salmon-A-Rama Lake Michigan Fishing Contest is getting back to its roots.

Increased sponsorship has resulted in more money for things Salmon-A-Rama was known for — big prizes, live music and family-oriented activities.

Racine-based Salmon Unlimited of Wisconsin, whose president this year is Josh Sopczak, runs the nine-day tournament. The group distributed flyers during the Racine Fourth of July Parade that featured the schedule of SAR and he said people he talked to wanted to see SAR the way it used to be.

“Many people at the parade were lamenting the fond memories of the festival and how big it was,” said Sopczak, who is the vice president of business banking at Town Bank. “We’re not there yet — as a club, we have just so many members and terms of sponsors and partners.

“I didn’t actively seek those out until I started communicating with clients and friends within the industries of the area. We gained a lot of support and many of them are people who have fished in the contest themselves or have those same fond memories.

“We’re growing and it takes capital and takes volunteers to get it back to what people remember.”

The fishing contest begins at 12:01 a.m. Saturday and ends at 11 a.m. Sunday, July 23.

Saturday will be a busy day. Besides the start of the contest, it is also Miller Lite Family Day. There will be a meat raffle from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and a free fish boil, a first for SAR, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturday evening, the band “Smith-Nelson Project” will play in the main tent in the parking lot adjacent to Reefpoint Brewhouse. The following Saturday, July 22, the band “Past Midnight” will perform.

“This year’s sponsors have allowed us to bring in two live bands for the two Saturdays and they have helped us with expanding the Paralyzed Veterans Outing on Tuesday,” Sopczak said. “That also helps with the number of donated prizes and raffle items which will expand the event.

“There will be a substantially larger number of raffles and the traditional final-day (July 23) raffle tickets could win one of a couple hundred prizes.”

The Veterans’ outing, sponsored by CNH/Case, is Tuesday and because of the increased sponsorship, there will be a few more charter boats available and prizes will be given out, also a first this year. One of the prizes is an American flag lure, which will go to the veteran who catches the largest fish from each boat.

The other traditional SAR events will take place on their usual days, with the Steve Koss Memorial Two on a Boat contest on Sunday and the Super Sweepstakes on Monday. Both are sponsored by DeCore Tool.

Yamaha has been the main sponsor of SAR for the last five years and is in the final year of its contract. Sopczak said Salmon Unlimited is looking to renew the contract.

This year’s overall fishing contest winner will receive a prize package worth $35,000 that includes cash and an electric bicycle worth more than $8,000.

There will be 12 weigh-in stations around Lake Michigan — the main one at the Racine lakefront at Reefpoint Brewhouse and the others in Wisconsin, Illinois and Michigan.

Racine was still the place of choice for anglers to bring their fish. Last year, 51 percent of the fish in the contest were brought to Racine to be weighed in, Sopczak said.

“It shows the concentration of our members who fish out of the port of Racine and the local area,” he said.

The only change this year is the location of the Milwaukee station. The area around McKinley Marina is undergoing construction, so anglers will weigh in their fish at the South Shore Yacht Club. That station will be run by longtime SAR volunteer Mary Lee Hetland.

But fishing is the name of the game in SAR and Sopczak said conditions on Lake Michigan have been improving after a slow start.

“The last couple weeks have gotten good,” Sopczak said. “We had an Omega block system that was giving us friendly fishing, but the mild weather did not allow the thermocline to set up as early as usually.

“We’re starting to see the thermocline forming and multiple kings have been caught that are (10 to 20-plus pounds) and some local ones in the low 30s. We expect to see bigger ones — I’ve heard of some from 30 to 34 pounds, but nothing abnormally enormous.”

The best place to fish, which has been that way for years, is the “hill” that runs at a NNE-SSW angle from 15 degrees to 210 degrees, Sopczak said.

“It goes from 75 feet deep to 120 feet deep and a lot of fish are caught in the 80 to 90 foot range,” he said. “More recently, we’ve seen success at the upper 100s (feet) and low 200s deep.

“The beauty of the Racine structure is there’s fish to be caught almost anywhere, but finding the big ones is the challenge. You can have success right outside the Racine reef marker 2 1/8 miles out, where it drops from as shallow as nine feet in front of the lighthouse to 45 feet deep. That’s prominent grounds for bait-feeding predators like salmon and brown trout.

“We have a world class brown trout fishery from Wind Point up to the (Oak Creek) power plant. You can go out a little deeper and really find some big lake trout, big kings and cohos.

“There’s a lot to do in Racine for fishing — you can always find something to catch.”