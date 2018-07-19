Good thing Gary Seeman and his friends decided to stay for an extra day of fishing.
The first couple of years he came in from Janesville to join the Salmon-A-Rama contest, it was a one-day excursion. This year’s group decision to spend a second day on the Silver King Charters boat paid off handsomely for Seeman, who landed a 23.16-pound specimen Thursday morning to grab first place among lake trout entered in the off-shore division.
It’s also the largest fish the 57-year-old angler has ever brought in.
“I didn’t realize how big it was until we got it on the boat and weighed it,” he said.
The laker struck around 5:15 a.m., shortly after the group set out in the calm water of an undisclosed Milwaukee-area bay. Following the instructions of captain Kurt Pokrandt, Seeman guided it in with relative ease over a 5- to 10-minute period. He wasn’t even sure what the captain had used as bait.
Since the fishing buddies were due home after their annual getaway, Seeman will have to stand pat on his catch. Others told him his lead might just hold up through the final weekend of SAR, and he’s optimistic.
“They haven’t been biting that hard,” he said.
- The lead changed hands in two other categories of the boat division, one based on a single catch and the other based on a mixed bag.
Perry Schneeberg completed the checklist in the Master Angler category, catching all three eligible species of trout (lake, brown and rainbow) and both types of salmon (chinook and coho). Schneeberg’s fish weighed a combined 85.86 pounds, almost 10 more than the next-closest qualifier.
Ken Hunt brought in the biggest coho so far, a 15.05-pounder he caught Wednesday aboard “Black Pearl.” Registered at the Milwaukee station, it measured 33.5 inches.
- On the eastern shore of Lake Michigan, Steve Braddy kept pulling in nice-sized rainbow trout. At a weigh station in Benton Harbor, Michigan, he turned in four of them ranging from 11.06 to 14.51 pounds.
Among the top 10 on-shore rainbows, seven were registered Thursday. Braddy’s haul left him in second, third, fifth and 10th places.
- Already first on the youth division’s Master Angler leaderboard, Dustin Pogorzelski also took the top spot in the Junior Slam. Each of the young angler’s five heaviest fish, regardless of species, count in that competition.
Padding his total in Thursday’s outing, Pogorzelski surged in front with an aggregate catch weight of 73.64 pounds.
- The weather could put a crimp in competitors’ weekend plans, as the National Weather Service forecasts scattered thunderstorms the next two days. Wind gusts Saturday could reach 25 mph, with high temperatures remaining in the mid-70s.
