Salmon-A-Rama: Oak Creek's Rogers makes strong run at lead

After an unusually quiet week in the Salmon-Rama fishing contest, Chris Rogers came agonzingly close to taking the overall lead Saturday morning.
In fact, had he handled things differently, he just might have. Rogers will tell you so himself.
The 45-year-old Oak Creek resident, fishing with his daughter Charlotte north of the Racine harbor, hooked a 31.53-pound chinook salmon about 6:15 Saturday morning in about 120 feet of water. He used a home-made meat rig as bait.
Rogers estimated he was, "a couple of miles out," in his 16½-foot boat, "Jynzed."
David Brinkman. who caught a 31.61-pound chinook just six hours after the official start of the tournament July 10, had held the lead all week. Poor fishing conditions, which have included big waves and warm water, have been limiting contestants after the first day of fishing.
But then Rogers, with plenty of help from his 11-year-old daughter, reeled in their big catch. And he thought he might have put himself into position for the grand prize valued at about $25,000.
"It crossed my mind," said Rogers, an occupational safety manager at the 128th Air Refueling Wing at Mitchell International Airport in Milwaukee. "I actually had two scales on my boat and one scale was a digital scale that was easy to get to.
"I weighed it with that one and it wouldn't give me an accurate weight. It kept bouncing from 24 to 33 to 24 (pounds). With that, I was thinking, 'Well it's probably not going to beat it' because I was thinking it was maybe in the upper 20s.
"So that's why we didn't come in. We decided to stay out and keep fishing. In hindsight, I should have came in."
Rogers and his daughter didn't arrive at the Racine weigh-in station until between 11:30 and noon. That might have been a costly mistake, Rogers concedes, because his fish may have lost precious weight while they remained on the lake.
"I didn't have ice in my cooler," he said. "I used like freezer blocks. I'm a recreational fisher, so I wasn't expecting to catch the big one. I didn't have any ice for it and they tend to lose a little weight.
"Whether it would have won or not, who knows? But there was an opportunity for it, I think, if we would have come in right away instead of waiting. We got it weighed around 11:45 or 12 o'clock.
"The more I think about it, it's like, 'Man, we should have come off.' And I should have used my good scale. I actually weighed it with my good scale. If I would have weighed it with that scale when I caught it, I would have came in and got it weighed. It was that close and that scale was accurate."
Has Rogers been kicking himself since then? Actually he's been taking his near miss in stride.