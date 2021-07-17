Salmon-A-Rama: Oak Creek's Rogers makes strong run at lead

"I weighed it with that one and it wouldn't give me an accurate weight. It kept bouncing from 24 to 33 to 24 (pounds). With that, I was thinking, 'Well it's probably not going to beat it' because I was thinking it was maybe in the upper 20s.

"So that's why we didn't come in. We decided to stay out and keep fishing. In hindsight, I should have came in."

Rogers and his daughter didn't arrive at the Racine weigh-in station until between 11:30 and noon. That might have been a costly mistake, Rogers concedes, because his fish may have lost precious weight while they remained on the lake.

"I didn't have ice in my cooler," he said. "I used like freezer blocks. I'm a recreational fisher, so I wasn't expecting to catch the big one. I didn't have any ice for it and they tend to lose a little weight.

"Whether it would have won or not, who knows? But there was an opportunity for it, I think, if we would have come in right away instead of waiting. We got it weighed around 11:45 or 12 o'clock.

"The more I think about it, it's like, 'Man, we should have come off.' And I should have used my good scale. I actually weighed it with my good scale. If I would have weighed it with that scale when I caught it, I would have came in and got it weighed. It was that close and that scale was accurate."