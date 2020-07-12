Salmon-A-Rama: Mount Pleasant's Pellinen takes lead with 28.98-pound chonook salmon

RACINE — Before the big waves moved in Sunday, Scott Pellinen managed to make the biggest catch of his fishing career.
The 53-year-old Mount Pleasant resident landed a 28.98-pound chinook salmon at about 3:30 Saturday morning to give him the early lead in the annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest.
It was the largest fish registered during what was a productive first weekend of the contest. It was also the largest fish Pellinen has landed in nine years of fishing on Lake Michigan.
Right behind Pellinen with 28-plus-pound chinook salmon are Chad Shafer of Port Washington (28.34), Joel Devries of Ludington (28.20), Tony Mayhew of Sturgeon Bay (28.15) and Jason Campbell of Racine (27.86). All were landed Saturday before wind kicked up the waves.
Pelliman, a Mount Pleasant resident who was born in Negaunee, Mich., was fishing on the boat of his friend, Mike Laituri, about three miles east of Racine. Using a spoon for the first time, Pellimen hooked the fish in what he estimated to be 70 to 90 feet of water and reeled it in within about 25 minutes.
“He wanted to fish a specific area out there,” Pellimen said of Laituri. “So we kind of stuck in that same area even though we didn’t have anything for the first hour or so. And then it hit a rod I’ve been catching some fish with lately for some unknown reason. It’s just a lucky rod, I guess.
“And it was on the lure I was trying for the first time. I thought it was a good fish when it hit, but it’s kind of hard to tell in the dark. He made a long run and I had to kind of stop him with my thumb on the reel and I burned my thumb a little.
“We had to try a few times to get it into the net because the net was too small.”
While it was a productive first day at the tournament Saturday, things slowed down considerably on Sunday when the winds picked up and churned up the lake. The largest fish registered Sunday was a 25.30-pound chinook caught by Jeremee Curtis of Ludington.
“The lake is very rough today,” longtime SAR volunteer Craig Bender said around noon Sunday. “There’s a small-craft warning and most people were not out today.
“Yesterday (Saturday), fishing was decent in 40-to-60 feet of water. The Wind Point area was really good and north of Wind Point, toward the Oak Creek Power Plant.
“We do expect with the wind, it’s going to set the fish up on the Racine hill out here all the way to Kenosha. One hundred feet of water to 150 feet should be really good this week. Now, with the strong northeast wind that’s come in, that usually makes fishing very good. We do expect it to be good fishing for the rest of the week.”
But the weather certainly took its toll on the tournament Sunday. The Two-In-A-Boat contest was postponed until Saturday because of the conditions. And the SAR grounds, which was expected to be quieter this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, was just that.
Only Bender and a few other volunteers were milling around under the tent near the Reefpoint Marina late Sunday morning. Also because of the pandemic, there were no display cases of fish.
“Right now, we’re pretty much just sellling our entrance to Salmon-A-Rama and the raffle prizes and we’re also just weighing fish in here,” Bender said. “We’re not displaying any fish this year and we’re trying to keep the crowds down, but still keep people fishing.
“Also, we’re not having any food, entertainment or beverages, just because, once again, we want to kind of keep the crows down, but we want to keep people fishing. So it’s not a festival this year. It’s just a fishing tournament.
“But it seems like we have a good amount of participants this year and all our weigh-in ports are in play, as they’ve been in the past.”
