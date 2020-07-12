Salmon-A-Rama: Mount Pleasant's Pellinen takes lead with 28.98-pound chinook salmon

“And it was on the lure I was trying for the first time. I thought it was a good fish when it hit, but it’s kind of hard to tell in the dark. He made a long run and I had to kind of stop him with my thumb on the reel and I burned my thumb a little.

“We had to try a few times to get it into the net because the net was too small.”

While it was a productive first day at the tournament Saturday, things slowed down considerably on Sunday when the winds picked up and churned up the lake. The largest fish registered Sunday was a 25.30-pound chinook caught by Jeremee Curtis of Ludington.

“The lake is very rough today,” longtime SAR volunteer Craig Bender said around noon Sunday. “There’s a small-craft warning and most people were not out today.

“Yesterday (Saturday), fishing was decent in 40-to-60 feet of water. The Wind Point area was really good and north of Wind Point, toward the Oak Creek Power Plant.

“We do expect with the wind, it’s going to set the fish up on the Racine hill out here all the way to Kenosha. One hundred feet of water to 150 feet should be really good this week. Now, with the strong northeast wind that’s come in, that usually makes fishing very good. We do expect it to be good fishing for the rest of the week.”