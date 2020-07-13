Salmon-A-Rama: Milwaukee's Zblewski overcomes rough start to take overall lead

So, Justin Zblewski, how did your first day of the annual Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest go for you on Saturday?
“It was a disaster,” the 32-year-old Milwaukee resident said. “We got out of the harbor and one of the motors died. We had problems with that all morning and then we got back out. I was fishing with my 6-year-old and he ended up getting seasick. so I had to deal with that. And then we had a couple of tangles and it was just an all-around bad day.”
Zblewski mentally re-booted himself Sunday when choppy water kept most contestants off the lake. But when he returned Monday, he wasted no time reeling in a potential prize winner.
Fishing about five miles off the Fox Point shore on Monday, Zblewski caught a 30.03-pound chinook salmon that gave him the overall lead in the annual fishing tournament. He overtook Mount Pleasant’s Scott Pellinen, who caught a 28.98-pound chinook around 3:30 Saturday morning — just hours after the contest officially started.
Zblewski was fishing in about 130 feet of water and used a flasher fly as bait.
Unlike Saturday morning, everything fell into place when Zblewski returned to the water. This time, he joined Brent Marloch of Sunrise Charters of Milwaukee and friends Tyler Linski and Justin Kulinski on the 31-foot boat “Ofishal Business” and quickly came upon a real hot spot.
Between 7 and 9:30 Monday morning, the group landed a 23-pound chinook, two 19-pound kings and the fish that gave Zblewski the overall lead. The latter was the second to last they netted.
“And we lost another big one,” he said. “That one snapped off. And we caught a nice 10-pound rainbow and some littler fish earlier in the morning.”
There was no question when Zblewski’s big one hit.
“Our wire dipsy went off and it peeled out 500 feet of line,” he said. “We had to reel in a couple other rods so he wouldn’t get tangled. And we had to slow the boat down. It was just a slow, steady fight for about 20, 25 minutes.
Linski helped Zblewski net the fish. At that point, what Zblewski suspected was confirmed: It was one big fish that they landed.
“It didn’t look that big in the water and then we got it in the net,” he said. “Once the net hit the deck of the boat, we knew we had a very big fish. It was the first 30-pounder I caught. And it was the first 30-pounder on Brent’s boat, too.”
As one can imagine, Zblewski’s adrenaline was flowing. The size of his fish also forced him to make a difficult decision.
“I’m calmed down now, but I had goose bumps there for awhile,” he said. “We had a scale on the boat and it was bouncing between 29 and 31 (pounds). We estimated it at 30, so we knew we had a big fish.
“We packed up a little earlier than we wanted to because we were having such a great morning and we came in and weighed the fish. Emotions were high. But we were catching other big fish, so we wanted to get the lines back in the water and just keep fishing.”
While Zblewski, a machinist for Kinetic Company in Greendale, decided to cut it off at that point, Monday was just the start of what he expects will be a long week of fishing.
“It’s going to be, I’ll say, top five,” he said when asked how well he expects his fish to do in the contest, which officially ends at 11 a.m. Sunday. “It’s early in the week, it’s going to stay calm pretty much all week and we’re going to go out and get a bigger one.
“You’ll be talking to me again.”
Photos from Salmon-A-Rama
