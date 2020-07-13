Salmon-A-Rama: Milwaukee's Zblewski overcomes rough start to take overall lead

Between 7 and 9:30 Monday morning, the group landed a 23-pound chinook, two 19-pound kings and the fish that gave Zblewski the overall lead. The latter was the second to last they netted.

“And we lost another big one,” he said. “That one snapped off. And we caught a nice 10-pound rainbow and some littler fish earlier in the morning.”

There was no question when Zblewski’s big one hit.

“Our wire dipsy went off and it peeled out 500 feet of line,” he said. “We had to reel in a couple other rods so he wouldn’t get tangled. And we had to slow the boat down. It was just a slow, steady fight for about 20, 25 minutes.

Linski helped Zblewski net the fish. At that point, what Zblewski suspected was confirmed: It was one big fish that they landed.

“It didn’t look that big in the water and then we got it in the net,” he said. “Once the net hit the deck of the boat, we knew we had a very big fish. It was the first 30-pounder I caught. And it was the first 30-pounder on Brent’s boat, too.”

As one can imagine, Zblewski’s adrenaline was flowing. The size of his fish also forced him to make a difficult decision.