Salmon-A-Rama: Milwaukee's Nacker takes overall lead in onshore division

And then things got quite hectic around 8 a.m.

“We fished for the first two hours and 50 minutes and the water was still kind of warm,” said Nacker, a 33-year-old quality assurance produce inspector for Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc. “Brad had to start going to work and I was ready to take a break.

“We noticed a color break a little closer to shore, so on the way back, I said, ‘Hey, let’s just drop our spoons in there real quick and check the temperature. We’ll pull it out and if it’s cold, we’ll know that they’ll be cold water later.’

“So we go down there, I drop my spoon in and he drops his in. He lets it sink to the bottom, reels it up and pulls it out right away. I kind of just jiggled my spoon right next to him. And the fish smacked it.”

Nacker reeled in a 15.86-pound brown trout that gave him the overall lead in the onshore division. He overtook the 13.17-pound brown trout that Al Eng of Racine registered Monday.

While Nacker isn’t going to feel comfortable until the contest ends Sunday, he knows someone is going to have to get lucky to overtake his fish.

“That water’s been pretty warm, so it’s been fairly tough for shore anglers,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”