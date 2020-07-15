Salmon-A-Rama: Milwaukee's Nacker takes overall lead in onshore division

Justin Zblewski has been seriously challenged this week, but he still hasn’t been topped.
The Milwaukee angler took the overall lead of the Salmon-A-Rama fishing contest on Monday morning with the 30.03-pound chinook salmon he caught about five miles off of Fox Point.
The big chinook have continued to come in since then, most notably a 29.25-pound king David Zazeski of Surgeon Bay registered Tuesday.
But Zblewski continues to hold his lead for the grand prize of the contest, which officially ends at 11 a.m. Sunday.
Whether Zblewski can hold his lead until then remains to be seen. Longtime SAR volunteer Craig Bender believes the conditions are conducive for bigger ones to come in by Sunday morning.
“The conditions are pretty good for boat anglers,” he said. “There’s a lot of steelhead and a lot of coho around. King salmon are kind of hit and miss right now, but the big thing is fishing in 100 to 200 feet of water for a good catch of coho and steelhead.
“Conditions for the next couple of days should be pretty good for boat anglers. The water is relatively warm yet, so it’s still making it challenging on the shore angler.”
James Nacker of Milwaukee is one shore angler who beat the odds. While fishing with friend Brad Geisthardt on Wednesday morning on the McKinley Pier in Milwaukee, the two were about the pack up and move on.
And then things got quite hectic around 8 a.m.
“We fished for the first two hours and 50 minutes and the water was still kind of warm,” said Nacker, a 33-year-old quality assurance produce inspector for Roundy’s Distribution Center in Oconomowoc. “Brad had to start going to work and I was ready to take a break.
“We noticed a color break a little closer to shore, so on the way back, I said, ‘Hey, let’s just drop our spoons in there real quick and check the temperature. We’ll pull it out and if it’s cold, we’ll know that they’ll be cold water later.’
“So we go down there, I drop my spoon in and he drops his in. He lets it sink to the bottom, reels it up and pulls it out right away. I kind of just jiggled my spoon right next to him. And the fish smacked it.”
Nacker reeled in a 15.86-pound brown trout that gave him the overall lead in the onshore division. He overtook the 13.17-pound brown trout that Al Eng of Racine registered Monday.
While Nacker isn’t going to feel comfortable until the contest ends Sunday, he knows someone is going to have to get lucky to overtake his fish.
“That water’s been pretty warm, so it’s been fairly tough for shore anglers,” he said. “We’ll see what happens.”
Bender said conditions could worsen by this weekend for off-shore anglers.
“The weekend forecast for the waves is two to four feet,” he said. “So it should be a little bumpy, but not unfishable. There should be decent conditions, but maybe a little rough on the weekend.”
